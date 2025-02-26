Is Donald Trump dying?: People speculate after large bruise spotted on US president's hand, his medical reason
Social media users have drawn comparisons to Queen Elizabeth II, who was seen with bruised hands shortly before her passing. As images circulate online, many have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to speculate about the US president’s condition.
The bruise was particularly visible during Trump’s visit with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday.
One user suggested that the bruise resembled an IV bruise, commonly seen in individuals on blood thinners, and described it as nothing out of the ordinary. However, speculation has grown over what, if anything, he may have been injected with.
According to The White House, the large bruise on the back of Trump’s right hand is due to him shaking hands. President Trump is a man of the people," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, adding, "His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."
"President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day," Leavitt added in a follow-up statement.
This is not the first time Trump has been seen with visible bruising on his right hand. NBC News reported that similar marks were observed on two occasions - in August and November 2024.
Bruises on the back of Trump’s right hand were also noted by various news outlets earlier this year. When asked about the marks, Trump attributed them to excessive handshaking, according to Time magazine, which quoted him in December 2024 as saying: "It’s from shaking hands with thousands of people."
In a December interview with NBC News’ "Meet the Press," Trump stated that he would release his full medical report, but as of now, he has yet to do so.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.