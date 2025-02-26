The CEO of an Idaho construction company was forced to resign after he was caught on camera giving what appeared to be a Nazi salute.

Tom Hill, the chief executive at Engineered Structures Inc., announced his resignation on Monday (24 February) after the video of him giving two straight-arm salutes and thumping his chest while on stage at an annual company event last week went viral. He said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my voluntary resignation as CEO of ESI Construction and Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“While my behaviour was never intended to promote hatred or extremist views, I recognize that it has rightfully generated intense backlash and has overshadowed the mission of our company. I understand that as a leader, I must exemplify the highest standards of conduct and integrity. Please accept my sincere apologies for the hurt I have caused.”

He tried to explain on Friday that he was putting on a 'political skit' that mocked President Donald Trump's dance moves and Elon Musk's controversial salute at the inauguration. Hill made a initial statement to local news site Boise Dev saying that people 'will hate me' for being a 'Christian, Republican [and] a patriot.'

He went on to acknowledge that his initial apology 'significantly missed the mark' as he said ESI Construction was assembling a task force to review workplace practices and its communications at events. Elon Musk sparked controversy when he made the gesture during US President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Enthusiastic Musk placed his right hand over his heart and then extended his arm outward, a motion that some interpreted as reminiscent of a Nazi salute. This action led to widespread criticism and debate across social media platforms.

In response to the allegations, the 53-year-old billionaire Musk dismissed them as unfounded, stating: "Need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired." The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) also weighed in, suggesting that Musk's gesture appeared to be an awkward display of enthusiasm rather than an intentional Nazi salute. Many of his supporters on X (formerly Twitter) also defended him, saying that it was “misinterpreted”.