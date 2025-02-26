Donald Trump has posted an AI video of his vision of Gaza which has been branded as “insane”.

Trump shared the bizarre AI-generated video on his Truth Social social media platform. The footage, which the 78-year-old posted without comment, shows the war-ravaged territory before a caption appears: "Gaza 2025... What's Next?"

It then goes on to show the area transformed into a Middle Eastern paradise with exotic beaches, Dubai-style skyscrapers, luxury yachts and people partying. It includes a "Trump Gaza" tower and a gigantic, golden statue of the US president.

A child is also shown walking in a street, holding a huge, golden balloon of the president's head. The video also features the world leader dancing with a scantily clad belly dancer in a bar - and sunbathing and sipping cocktails by a hotel resort pool with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Elon Musk also appears in the footage several times - sitting on a beach eating humous with flatbreads as bearded belly dancers perform on the sand. A song written for the video also plays in the background.

The lyrics go: "Donald's coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear: Trump Gaza's finally here. Trump Gaza's shining bright, golden future, a brand new life. Feast and dance the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one."

One user wrote on X: “Trump just posted an insane AI generated video of "What’s Next" for Gaza”. Another user said: “Trump has lost his god damn mind, that AI Gaza video is f*****g absurd.“

The video comes after Trump announced his plan - for when the war between Israel and Hamas ends - earlier this year. It includes relocating two million Gazans to neighbouring Arab countries and developing the territory into the "Riviera of the Middle East". He described Gaza as a "demolition site" where "virtually every building is down".

He proposed: "The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too." He said America would be "responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site", before it would "get rid of the destroyed buildings", and "level it out".