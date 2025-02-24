A digitally-altered video of Donald Trump kissing and rubbing Elon Musk’s feet was broadcast inside a US government building, after hackers reportedly hijacked the internal TV system.

The AI-generated video, which included the caption "Long Live The Real King," played in the corridors of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development headquarters in Washington DC, leaving government employees and officials stunned as they went about their daily routines. It remains unclear how the footage was displayed, whether it was an inside job or an external cyberattack.

HUD spokeswoman Kasey Lovett condemned the incident, telling TMZ: "This was another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources." She warned that those responsible will face consequences once identified.

The hacking stunt comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Trump and Musk’s relationship, which has evolved from occasional allies to strategic partners in Trump's administration.

Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), has publicly shifted toward conservative politics in recent years, advocating for free speech absolutism and limited government oversight. Despite past clashes with Trump, including Musk’s resignation from Trump’s economic advisory council in 2017, their relationship has strengthened in recent years.

Since Trump’s return to office in 2025, Musk has been given a high-profile advisory role in a newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His appointment has fuelled controversy and speculation about the role of billionaires in shaping federal policy.