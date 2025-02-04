Donald Trump has taken a swipe at Elon Musk after the Tesla billionaire was accused of breaching the US constitution.

The President told reporters that Mr Musk could not slash federal spending without his approval. Musk, 53, was enlisted by the 47th President to run the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an outside advisory body tasked with finding significant federal financial cuts. The centibillionaire, now a "special government employee" thanks to his new posting, has wasted no time getting stuck into the job.

His teams have even gained access to several vital databases holding sensitive financial data. However, Trump took his "First Buddy" down a peg in a recent media address. The President reminded the Tesla chief in a tightly worded statement that he is still beholden to the White House.

The President said Musk cannot take decisions without his administration's approval. He added the unelected billionaire would not receive approval to undertake actions "where not appropriate".

He said: "Elon can’t do and won’t do anything without our approval. And we’ll give him the approval where appropriate. Where not appropriate, we won’t."

Trump’s statement comes after the Tesla billionaire was accused of breaching the constitution in his drive to shrink the US government. Musk sparked outrage after pledging to abolish the US Agency for International Development (USAid), which he condemned as a “criminal organisation”.

Representatives from Mr Musk’s organisation were granted access to secure Treasury systems over the weekend, raising fears he could cut payments to state programmes such as Medicaid, which provides health care to millions of low-income Americans. The move prompted Democratic lawmakers on the Senate foreign relations committee to write a letter to Marco Rubio, the secretary of state, raising “deep concerns” about Mr Musk’s department accessing classified information and risking national security.

Asked if Mr Musk would have access to Treasury payment systems, Mr Trump said: “He’s got access only to letting people go that he thinks are no good, if we agree with him and it’s only if we agree with him. We’ll give him the approval when appropriate, where not appropriate, we won’t. But he reports in, and it’s something that he feels very strongly about.”

The president added: “If there’s conflict, then we won’t let him get near it.” USAid officials were placed on leave over the weekend for refusing to hand over classified information to Mr Musk’s government inspection team, and on Monday (3 February), agency employees were instructed not to come into its Washington DC headquarters.

Amid the chaos, Congressional Democrats tried to enter the agency building to talk to staff about the changes but were blocked at the door. Mr Musk claimed, without evidence, that USAid does “rogue CIA work” and even “funded bioweapon research, including Covid-19, that killed millions of people”.

Democrats have responded by claiming Mr Musk’s actions constituted “a corrupt abuse of power”. Others said that abolishing the agency, which spends around $70 billion a year on foreign aid, ran contrary to US national interests. Democratic Senator Ron Wynden wrote a letter to Scott Bessent, Mr Trump’s new treasury secretary, saying Mr Musk had shown a “blatant disregard for the law” and should not have been given access to treasury systems.