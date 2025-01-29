Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elon Musk has been beaten in the space race by Vodafone and UK astronaut Tim Peake.

Today (Wednesday 29 January) Vodafone has beaten Elon Musk in the space race, by making the first mobile to mobile video call using satellites. This is exactly what Musk is doing with Starlink, but as of yet Starlink hasn’t been able to send anything more than a text message in Europe.

The video call, which involved UK astronaut Tim Peake, was made from a mobile signal dead zone in the middle of Wales to Vodafone’s Group Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle at the firm’s HQ in Newbury. The space breakthrough could mean an end to signal blackspots in remote locations.

It is the world’s first space video call using normal 4G/5G smartphones and satellites that will allow multiple users in areas of no mobile coverage to make and receive video calls, access the Internet and use online messaging services. It is the only satellite technology of its kind built to offer a full mobile broadband experience and paves the way for universal digital connectivity and the closure of mobile coverage gaps.

Max Taylor, Vodafone UK’s Chief Executive (and incoming CEO of the new combined Vodafone/Three business) said: “40 years after making the UK’s first mobile call, we’re proud to continue our legacy as the Nation’s Network by bringing connectivity to all parts of the UK. The use of satellites in conjunction with our land-based network will ensure customers have the coverage they deserve. We’re excited to have successfully tested the technology and look forward to making it more widely available in the UK.”

Tim Peake, who in 2015 became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station and conduct a spacewalk, added: “Having spent six months on the International Space Station, I can fully appreciate the value in being able to communicate with family and friends from remote and isolated locations. I am delighted to join Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile in this significant breakthrough.”