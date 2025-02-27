Manolis Lidakis was found dead in an Airbnb in Heraklion, Crete, just days before turning 65.

According to reports, singer Manolis Lidakis had been struggling with health issues in the last few years and had chosen to relocate to Crete after recovering from surgery. Manolis Lidakis was born on February 28, 1960 and was only nine years old when he began focusing on music, specifically music theory, guitar and wind instruments.

He played both the euphonium and trumpet as part of the philharmonic orchestras of Heraklion in Crete between 1970 and 1977. After moving to Athens in 1982, he took part in the TV show Here is the Opportunity.

Beloved singer Manolis Lidakis found dead in an Airbnb. Photo: Maonlis Lidakis/Fadebook | Maonlis Lidakis/Fadebook.

Thanks to appearing in Here is the Opportunity, Manolis Lidakis landed a recording career and went on to appear in music venues across Athens, Crete and Serres. The Greek City Times reported that “That same year, he released his debut album After You, composed by George Katsaros. He soon collaborated with legendary Greek musicians, contributing to albums such as Just Talk to Me with Eleni Dimou and Yannis Parios and Reportage by Yannis Markopoulos with George Dalaras.”

Musical composer Christos Nikolopoulos paid tribute to him on Facebook and wrote: “For real this loss was like a lightning strike to me. We had frequent communication with Manolis Lidakis. I had a special weakness for him and he loved me very much. Whatever I say about him will be little. He was a great singer. I didn’t expect and I didn’t believe that the time would come for me to make a farewell statement for my dear friend. And I certainly didn’t get to tell him how deeply I appreciated and loved him.”

He ended his tribute with these words: “Warmest condolences to all his loved ones, to his brother and sister.”