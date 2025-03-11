A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, shows activists using sledgehammers to “obliterate” a Tesla car in protest against Elon Musk.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent journalist Jonathan Chloe posted the video on X claiming that those who were smashing the Tesla car were “aa group of far-left activists (including senior citizens)”. He wrote on X: “Less than 24 hrs after several Cybertrucks were torched in Seattle, a group of far-left activists (including senior citizens) used a sledge hammer and pick-axe to obliterate a Tesla. They say it's to protest @elonmusk.”

One user responded to the post saying: “These people are so insane”. Another said: “A bunch of losers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident comes after several Tesla Cybertrucks were torched at a storage lot in Seattle. The fire broke out at around 11pm on Sunday night (9 March). Firefighters worked quickly to contain the flames, bringing the situation under control by 1 a.m. Monday and preventing further damage beyond the four affected electric trucks.

Jonathan Choe, who was at the scene filming, asked a firefighter if arson was suspected. The firefighter responded, “It’s too early to tell.” He posted on X at the time: “Late Sunday evening, fire crews battled flames shooting out of several Tesla Cybertrucks in Seattle's SODO neighborhood. At this point, the cause remains under investigation. But with all the anti-Elon hate, there is concern this could be arson”.

Elon Musk, has been at the centre of controversy, particularly due to his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump administration initiative responsible for sweeping federal layoffs and budget cuts. There have been widespread protests at Tesla dealerships nationwide, with the brand’s stores, charging stations, and even private vehicles increasingly targeted in attacks. Just last week, gunshots were reported at a Tesla dealership in Tigard, Oregon.