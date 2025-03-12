A Cybertruck and a Model S were parked in front of the White House as President Trump offered a show of support for Elon Musk’s Tesla company.

The White House driveway briefly became a pop-up showroom, with various models on display. "Will I get in?" he asked the waiting media, before declaring the red Model S "beautiful".

Tesla stock has lost half its value in three months, its share price tanking to an all-time low this week. The president had urged Americans to buy Tesla in solidarity with Elon Musk, "a great American".

However, users on social media have criticised Trump and have said it shows “peak corruption” in the White House. One user on X, formerly Twitter, said: “Donald Trump doing a Tesla infomercial for Elon Musk—his biggest political donor—in front of the White House is peak corruption.”

Another user wrote: “Trump’s Tesla promo outside the White House stinks of corruption. Musk’s donor status and DOGE role make this a blatant conflict of interest, eroding trust in government. This isn’t leadership, it’s a pay-to-play scheme.“

The Tesla brand has become the focal point for protest over Musk's role in cutting government spending. There have been many protests targeted at Musk over recent weeks.

In Seattle Tesla vehicles were torched at a storage lot in Seattle. The fire broke out at around 11pm on Sunday night (9 March). A few days later and activists used sledgehammers to “obliterate” a Tesla car in protest against Elon Musk.

Independent journalist Jonathan Chloe posted a video of the incident on X claiming that those who were smashing the Tesla car were “a group of far-left activists (including senior citizens)”. He wrote on X: “Less than 24 hrs after several Cybertrucks were torched in Seattle, a group of far-left activists (including senior citizens) used a sledge hammer and pick-axe to obliterate a Tesla. They say it's to protest @elonmusk.”