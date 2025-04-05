Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two large heath fires have destroyed vital wildlife habitats across Dorset, with dozens of species affected and over 50 hectares of heathland left scorched.

The fires broke out at Upton Heath shortly before midnight on April 2, followed by a second blaze at Canford Heath at around 5.30am on April 3.

Roughly 80 firefighters from Dorset & Wiltshire, Hampshire and Isle of Wight, and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Services were called to battle the flames. At Upton Heath, around 51 hectares of land were damaged, while the Canford Heath fire affected an area of roughly 500 metres by 50 metres.

Dorset Wildlife Trust’s chief executive, Brian Bleese, told Dorset Echo that the fires caused a serious blow to an already vulnerable ecosystem.

“The big issue with these fires are the already fragmented heathlands,” Bleese said, noting that Upton Heath is the 10th largest heathland in the UK and Canford Heath is considered the largest lowland heath in the country. He warned that many of the animals that inhabit these environments, especially reptiles, are at extreme risk.

He added: “These reptiles are very much exposed with these fires; their covers are burnt away and they're open to predation. It will have a big impact on nesting birds now as well because a lot of their nesting opportunities have now been burned away.”

Bleese explained that many reptiles, unable to flee quickly, often retreat into underground shelters where they can suffocate from lack of oxygen.

He said: “Or very sadly we will go across these sites afterwards and find lots of birds and reptiles left on the site, because of the burning. But then the exposure for those that do manage to survive, if they’re underground and in shelter and the fire goes over them, they emerge to a barren landscape devoid of food and exposed to predation.”

He described heathlands as “so important,” home to unique ecosystems that have developed over thousands of years. “They're a man-made habitat, but one that's evolved over thousands of years and so a whole host of wildlife and species has evolved with that dependence on the heathlands.”

The fires came during a particularly dry spell. March was one of the driest in several years, increasing the fire risk significantly. While the cause of the fires remains unknown, Bleese pointed to common threats. “The biggest threats to heathlands are neglect and arson,” he said.

Dorset Wildlife Trust teams visited the scene to assess the damage, rescue exposed reptiles, and remove burned material.

A spokesperson for the trust urged the public to stay away from the area: “The heathlands are extremely dry, increasing the risk of fire so be extra cautious and avoid anything that could spark a fire,” said Hazel from the nature reserves team.