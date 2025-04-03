Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A founder of a cat sanctuary has been killed while trying to rescue his cats in a fire.

Chris Arsenault, 65, the founder of Happy Cat Sanctuary, died early Monday morning (March 31) after a blaze broke out around 7.15am at the sanctuary located on Dourland Road in Long Island.

According to officials, he was found on the main floor at the back of the home, which doubled as a refuge for hundreds of rescued cats. Friends say he had gone back into the burning house in an attempt to save the animals.

"This man lived in an 8x10-foot bedroom with a mini fridge and a microwave, every dime he made, everything he collected went toward the animals, he was selfless, he took nothing for himself, this is just so unfair," close friend Lisa Jaeger told ABC New York.

Roughly 100 cats have been located so far - some alive, others perished in the flames. The exact number of animals lost remains unclear.

According to the report, Arsenault’s dedication to rescuing cats began in 2006 following the tragic death of his 24-year-old son in a motorcycle crash. Over the years, his sanctuary became a lifeline for hundreds of abandoned or abused cats, many of whom had nowhere else to go.

"If you go back to some of the videos, the cats are crawling on him, they were happy, it was a great place for them and safe until this happened," said Ellen Pavlakis, a fellow animal rescuer.

The fire has left the animal rescue community reeling. "We all knew Chris for many years as all of our corporations all work together in the community," said John Spat, director of Animal Protection Service.

"So if he needed help he would call our agency, if we needed help, we would call his agency and that's how Long Island works with the animal rescues, we all work together.

“There's not going to be another Chris, ever, who does this, and all we can do is try to recover what he was trying to do and try to move forward and help his organisation work forward."

The Suffolk County SPCA and several local rescue groups are now helping to care for the surviving animals and secure homes for those still in need.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to support the recovery effort has seen overwhelming support, receiving over $630,000 so far . The fundraiser post reads:"Tragedy struck Long Island when HAPPY CAT SANCTUARY was hit with a house fire. CHRISTOPHER ARSENAULT, the owner and founder, lost his life while running back into the house trying to free the cats.

We have over 200 cats that are still being secured and will need vetting, vaccinating, and rescues to step up and help us secure them. Please donate anything you can. We are absolutely devastated and distraught over the loss of Chris and the sanctuary."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.