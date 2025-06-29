A 21-year-old man has died following a “medical emergency” at a music event in Margate that was forced to close its doors early.

A drum and bass event was being held at Dreamland amusement park Margate on Saturday afternoon (June 28) when the man was taken to hospital in a “very serious condition”, according to South East Coast Ambulance Service. He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital, where he later died.

Kent Police said that it had been made aware of the “medical incident” at the venue. The force said in a statement: “Kent Police was made aware of a report that a man in his 20s, who was taken to hospital following a medical incident at Dreamland in Margate on the afternoon of Saturday 28 June 2025, subsequently died.

“Officers are making enquiries into the circumstances of the death which is not believed to be suspicious. A report is being prepared for the coroner.”

The music event at the amusement park was closed early by organisers, closing just before 6pm when the event had been scheduled to run until 10.30pm. There was no mention of the medical incident on site in their statement on social media, with organisers instead telling followers that “it was just too hot”.

They said: “Sorry guys, it was just too hot today so we had to close early. Get home safely.”

However, in footage posted to social media, concertgoers were told by a representative on stage at the time: “It’s a medical emergency so they have to close the entire venue. Everyone is entitled to a full refund but there’s nothing we can do about it, it is completely out of our hands. It is due to people needing medical assistance, they’re inundated.”

An amber heat alert is in force across parts of England, including the East Midlands, South East, South West, London, and East of England, amid a heat surge across the country. Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “We have already seen a spell of hot weather last week and temperatures are once again set to increase in the coming days, with central, southern and eastern areas of the country likely to see the biggest impacts.

“Our findings show that heat, especially at the sort of temperatures we are likely to see at the beginning of next week, can result in serious health outcomes across the population, especially for older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions. It is therefore important to check on friends, family and neighbours who are more vulnerable and to take sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.”

The death is the second in just a year at the venue. In June 2024, 17-year-old Emily Stokes died after taking MDMA at a drum and bass event at Dreamland Margate.