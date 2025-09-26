The driver of a school coach has been arrested for dangerous driving and driving whist unfit through drink and/or drugs after the vehicle crashed.

There were 29 children on the coach when it skidded off the road and ended up in a ditch.

All 29 children were unhurt, but one of the four teachers on board suffered a minor leg injury, which was treated at the scene, police say.

The driver, a 48-year-old man from Hungerford in Berkshire, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution. He has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whist unfit through drink and/or drugs, and is in custody.

The school were made aware of the incident and contacted all parents. The road was closed yesterday morning but reopened in the afternoon.

Hampshire police said: “We’d like to thank everyone for their patience while we dealt with this and got our investigations underway. We’re appealing for any motorists who were on that stretch of road around the time of the collision to contact us if they saw the coach in the lead up to the incident or if you may have any dash cam footage, which could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage can call 101 quoting reference 44250432585 or report online here.