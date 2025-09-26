A major road in Suffolk is closed due to “hay bales in the carriageway”.

National Highways says: “The A14 in Suffolk is closed westbound between J39 (Kentford) and J38 (Newmarket) due to a shed load of hay bales in the carriageway. At around 05:00 this morning the A14 Kentford was closed due to a number of hay bales blocking the carriageway, Suffolk Police responded with National Highways area team crews dispatched to assist.

“Our area team are on scene and working to clear the obstruction, however due to the large quantity specialist equipment is en route to assist. There are currently delays of 20 minutes above expected journey times on the A14 westbound approaching Kentford.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Diversion Details

Road users are advised to follow the below diversion which is not symbol led:

Exit the A14 at J39 Kentford and follow the B1506 through Kentford to its junction with the A1304.

At the junction, turn left and continue on the A1304 to the roundabout at the clock tower.

At the roundabout, take the third exit and continue on the A142 to rejoin the A14 westbound at J37.