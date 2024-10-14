Dungannon: Two women, one man arrested after child dies in Co Tyrone as police treat death 'suspicious'

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

14th Oct 2024, 4:20pm
A man and two women have been arrested in connection with the death of a child, which police have described as ‘suspicious’.

The child died at an address in the Windmill Court area in Dungannon, Co Tyrone on Sunday (October 13). The three arrested suspects are all aged in their 20s.

A PSNI spokesman said: “A post mortem will take place to determine the cause of death, however the death is currently being treated as suspicious.” The spokesman said no further details were being made public at this stage.

DUP MLA, Deborah Erskine said it was a “deeply tragic incident” which will cause “widespread shock within the local community”. She added: “The death of a child is particularly shocking and my thoughts are with all those who are suffering today as a result.

“It is important that the full facts surrounding this case are established and the investigation that is under way can conclude as quickly as possible. I would ask that the community do not speculate and allow the police to conduct their investigation.”

