Police have launched a manhunt after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a bus in Stroud.

It was reported that the teenager was sat on the number 63 bus from Stroud to Gloucester when an unknown man made sexual comments to the victim and asked about her age before grabbing her arm and body near her waist. He then tapped her on the shoulder and lifted the girl’s hair.

The incident took place between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Monday, December 9. Police have since released an e-fit image of a man wanted in connection with the incident.

The man is described as being white, aged between 60 and 70, around 5ft 7ins tall, had a grey moustache, bags under his eyes and a mark underneath his right eye.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a tartan bucket hat, navy blue coat, jeans and hiking shoes. He had a dark coloured rucksack in his possession.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to complete the following form quoting incident 329 of 9 December: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/