A third child who was critically ill following a house fire in East Ham has died in hospital, Metropolitan Police has said.

The fire broke out on Napier Road at about 8.30am on Saturday (July 13). Sadly, one child was found dead inside the property and another child was taken to hospital but later died.

The mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, added: "Three children have now died from a family, and there really are no words to express how as a community we are reeling from the shock and horror of what a house fire can do."

Rosie Shead/PA Wire

Two other people remain in the hospital. A third person has been discharged and continues to be treated as an outpatient. All six people are believed to be members of the same family.

Police also said there was no evidence of suspicious circumstances. A joint investigation by the police and London Fire Brigade (LFB) is under way into the cause of the fire.

Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Burks said: “It is our incredibly sad duty to report that a third child died in hospital yesterday Monday, 15 July. This is news that I know will cause even more upset in what has already been a devastating incident for the local community and beyond.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected. I reiterate that we will do all we can, alongside LFB, the local authority and other partners, to provide the family and local community with support and answers to their questions."

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation who has yet to speak with police is asked to call 101 and quote reference 1996/13jul.