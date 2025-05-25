Edinburgh Marathon 2025: Full list of road closures in Scottish capital - plus latest weather updates
The annual event sees marathon runners travel through the historic city and along the coast. The Edinburgh Marathon Festival kicked off on Friday, May 23 with events including the 10K and half-marathon taking place before marathon runners hit the road on Sunday morning (May 25).
For runners and spectators alike, there is a warning of some possible showers on Sunday as well as there being some gusty winds. However, temperatures will remain somewhat mild in the early-to-mid teens, according to BBC Weather.
As a result of the huge event, many road closures will be taking place throughout the city. Here’s a full list of road closures expected during the Edinburgh Marathon on Sunday, May 25.
Edinburgh Marathon 2025 road closures
Zone 1
- Holyrood Gait 06:00am - 12:30pm
- Queen’s Drive 6:00am - 12.30pm
- Duke’s Walk 6:00am - 12.30pm
- Horse Wynd 6:00am - 12.30pm
- Potterrow until 1:00pm Sunday
- Lothian Street until 1:00pm Sunday
- Teviot Place until 1:00pm Sunday
- Chapel Street 5:00am - 11:00am
- Buccleuch Street 5:00am - 11:00am
- Charles Street until 1:00pm Sunday
- Hope Park Crescent 5:00am - 11:00am
- Nicolson Square (north side only) 5:00am - 11:00am
- Bristo Place 5:00am - 11:00am
- Forrest Road 5:00am - 11:00am
- West Nicolson Street 5:00am - 11:00am
- George Square Lane until 1:00pm
- Crichton Street until 1pm
- Marshall Street until 1pm
- Lauriston Place (From the extended east kerbline of the entrance to George Heriot’s school eastwards to its junction with Forrest Road) 6:00am - 11:00am
- George IV Bridge 6:00am - 11:00am
- Lawnmarket 6:00am - 11:00am
- Bank Street 6:00am - 11:00am
- North Bank Street 6:00am - 11:00am
- The Mound 6:00am -11:00am
- Mound Place 6:00am - 11:00am
- Cockburn Street 6:00am - 11:00am
- Waverley Bridge 6:00am -11:00am
- Market Street 6:00am - 11:00am
- Jeffery Street 6:00am - 11:00am
- Canongate 6:00am - 12:00pm
- Abbey Strand 6:00am - 12:00pm
Zone 2
- Meadowbank Terrace 6:00am - 12:30pm
- Parsons Green Terrace (at London Road) 6:00am - 12:30pm
- Wolseley Crescent (at London Road) 6:00am - 12:30pm
Zone 3
- Restalrig Road South (from Restalrig avenue to Portobello Road) 6:00am - 12.30pm
- Restalrig Avenue 6:00am - 12:30pm
- Craigentinny Avenue 6:00am - 12.30pm
- Fillyside Road 6:00am - 12:30pm
- King’s Place 6:00am - 12:30pm
- Craigentinny Road (Both side between Britwell Crescent and Christiemiller Avenue) 8:10am - 9:35am & 10:10am - 11:30am
- Seafield Road/Seafield Road East (From the extended south-eastern kerb line of the vehicular access to Seafield Retail Park, southeastwards to the extended northwestern kerb line of the vehicular access to Seafield Way) 8:10am - 9:35am & 10:10am - 11:30am
Zone 4
- A199 Edinburgh Road (From its boundaries with the City of Edinburgh Council to its junction with New Street) 5:00am - 1:30pm
- New Street (Between Edinburgh Road and the unnamed entrance to No. 204 New Street AND Between Links View and Eskside West) 5:00am - 1:30pm
- Promenade 5:00am - 1:30pm
- Links View 5:00am - 1:30pm
- New Street (From its junction with Links View to its junction with Eskside West) 5:00am - 1:30pm
- Eskside West 5:00am - 1:30pm
- Shorthope Street 5:00am - 1:30pm
- Millhill Car Park until 1:30pm
- Eskside East (Between the River Esk footbridge to Shorthope Street, Including Millhill Car Park AND Between its junction at James Street and Goose Green Crescent) 5:00am - 1:30pm
- James Street 5:00am - 1:30pm
- Goosefreen Crescent 5:00am - 1.30pm
- Balcarres Road 5:00am - 1:30pm
- Millhill (Eastbound carriageway, From Shorthope Street to James Street, including Millhill Car Park, and From Balcarres Road to Linkfield Road) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Linkfield Road 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Ravensheugh Road (B1348) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Unnamed stretch of B1348 at Prestongrange (from Ravensheugh Road to Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Prestonpans High Street (B1348) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Unnamed stretch of B1348 at Cockenzie Power Station (From Prestonpans High Street to Edinburgh Road (Cockenzie)) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Edinburgh Road, Cockenzie (From junction with B1348 at Cockenzie Power Station to East Lorimer Place) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Edinburgh Road, Cockenzie (From East Lorimer Place to Gosford Road, eastbound only) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Gosford Rado 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Elcho Place 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Wemyss Place 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Viewforth 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Seton Place 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Links Road B1348 (Eastbound carriageway between Seton Place and Seton Sands Holiday park entrance) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- B1348 Coast Road (Both Carriageways from east of the entrance to Seton Sands Holiday Park to Lyars Road (A198)) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- A198 ( Both Carriageways from the junction with B1348 (Coast Road) to the access with Greencraig) 5:00am - 3:30pm
- Unnamed entrance west of New Street 5:00am - 2:00pm
- Harbour Road (At junction with New Street) 5:00am -2:00pm
- Bush Street (At junction with Promenade) 5:00am - 2:00pm
- Caird’s Row (At junction with Promenade) 5:00am - 2:00pm
- Beach Lane (At junction with Promenade) 5:00am - 2:00pm
- Links Avenue (At junction with Promenade) 5:00am - 2:00pm
- Links Street (At junction with Promenade) 5:00am - 2:00pm
- Gracefield Carpark (At entrance/exit onto New Street) 5:00am - 2:00pm
- Downie Place 5:00am - 2:00pm
- Ladywell 5:00am - 2:00pm
- Eskdale Mews 5:00am - 2:00pm
- Mountjoy Terrace/Mountjoy Court 5:00am - 2:00pm
- Goose Green Road (At junction with Goose Green Crescent) 5:00am - 2:00pm
- Old Course Gate (At junction with Balcarres Road) 5:00am - 2:00pm
- Goose Green Court (At junction with Goose Green Crescent) 5:00am - 2:00pm
- Goose Green Avenue (At junction with Goose Green Crescent) 5:00am - 2:00pm
- Goose Green Place (At junction with Goose Green Crescent) 5:00am - 2:00pm
- High Street (Between Linkfield Road and Newbigging) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Beulah 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Unnamed entrance off Linkfield Road (At its junction with Linkfield Road, 25m to the west of the westernmost access to Linkfield Court) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Linkfield Court 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Windsor Gardens 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Ashgrove (At junction with Linkfield Road) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Ashgrove (At junction with Pinkie Road) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Pinkie Road Service Road (At its junction with Pinkie Road (Access and Egress to Residents and Permit Holders Only)) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Pinkie Terrace (At its junction with Pinkie Road (Access and Egress to Residents and Permit Holders Only)) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Edenhall Road (At its junction with Pinkie Road (Access and Egress to Residents and Permit Holders Only)) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Park Lane (At its junction with Pinkie Road (Access and Egress to Residents and Permit Holders Only)) - 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Rothesay Place (At its junction with Pinkie Road (Access and Egress to Residents and Permit Holders Only)) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Grove Street (At its junction with Pinkie Road (Access and Egress to Residents and Permit Holders Only)) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Macbeth Moir Road (At its junction with Pinkie Road (Access and Egress to Residents and Permit Holders Only)) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Windsor Park Drive At its junction with Linkfield Road (Access and Egress to Residents and Permit Holders Only)) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Craighall Terrace 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Hope Place 5:00am - 6:30pm
Zone 5
- Unnamed stretch of B1348 at Prestongrange (From Ravensheugh Road to Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Ravensheugh Road (B1348) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Hope Place 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Mayville Bank 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Ravensheugh Crescent 5;00am -6:30pm
- Unnamed entrance to Drum-Mohr (At junction with Ravensheugh Road) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Managers Brae (At entrance to Ravensheugh Road) 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Prestongrange Road (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) - 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Inchview North 5:00am - 6:00pm
Zone 6
- Prestonpans High Street B1348 5:00am - 6:30pm
- Unnamed stretch of B1348 at Cockenzie Power Station (From Prestonpans High Street to Edinburgh Road (Cockenzie)) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Edinburgh Road, Cockenzie B1348 (From its junction with the B1348 at Cockenzie Power Station to East Lorimer Place) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Edinburgh Road, Cockenzie B1348 (From East Lorimer Place to Gosford Road, eastbound only) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Gosford Road (eastbound) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Cockenzie High Street 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Elcho Place 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Wemyss Place 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Viewforth 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Seton Place 5:00am - 6:00pm
- The Pottery (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Redburn Road North (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Cookies Wynd 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Ormiston Place 5:00am - 6:00pm
- West Seaside 5:00am - 6:00pm
- East Seaside 5:00am - 6:00pm
- New Street, Prestonpans 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Ayres Wynd (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Harlaw Hill (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Pypers Wynd (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Robertson Avenue (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Fowlers Court (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Salt Preston Place 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Sir Walter Scott Pend 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Unnamed Road to Boat Enclosure 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Nethershot Road (Appin Drive) (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Whin Park Industrial Estate (At junction with Edinburgh Road) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- West Lorimer Place (At junction with North Lorimer Place) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- West Harbour Road (At junction with North Lorimer Place) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- West Harbour Road (At junction with Cockenzie High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- East Lorimer Place Lane (to rear of East Lorimer Place Lane) (At junction with North lorimer Place) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- East Lorimer Place (At junction with Edinburgh Road) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- Park Road (At its junction with Gosford Road (EXIT WESTBOUND ONLY TO BE ALLOWED - LEAVING PORT SETON VIA EAST LORIMER PLACE)) 5:00am - 5:00pm
- Fishers Road (At its junction with Links Road (EXIT WESTBOUND ONLY TO BE ALLOWED - LEAVING PORT SETON VIA EAST LORIMER PLACE)) 5:00am - 5:00pm
- Barga Court 5:00am - 5:00pm
- Marshall Street 5:00am - 5:00pm
- South Doors 5:00am - 5:00pm
- School Lane 5:00am - 5:00pm
- New Street 5:00am - 5:00pm
- Hares Close 5:00am - 5:00pm
- Gardiner’s Close 5:00am - 5:00pm
- Kay Gardens 5:00am - 5:00pm
- Manse Lane 5:00am - 5:00pm
- Unnamed entrance west of Cope Lane 5:00am - 5:00pm
- Cope Lane 5:00am - 5:00pm
- The Promenade (At junction with Links Road) 5:00am - 5:00pm
- Barracks Street 5:00am - 5:00pm
- Links Court (At junction with Links Road) 5:00am - 5:00pm
- Castle Terrace (At junction with Link Road) 5:00am - 5:00pm
Zone 8
- Links Road B1348 (Eastbound carriageway between Seton Place and Seton Sands Holiday park entrance) 5:00am - 6:00pm
- A198 (Both Carriageways from the junction with B1348 (Coast Road) to the access with Greencraig) 5:00am - 3:30pm
