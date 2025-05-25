The Edinburgh Marathon 2025 has just commenced, with thousands taking to the streets of the Scottish capital.

The annual event sees marathon runners travel through the historic city and along the coast. The Edinburgh Marathon Festival kicked off on Friday, May 23 with events including the 10K and half-marathon taking place before marathon runners hit the road on Sunday morning (May 25).

For runners and spectators alike, there is a warning of some possible showers on Sunday as well as there being some gusty winds. However, temperatures will remain somewhat mild in the early-to-mid teens, according to BBC Weather.

As a result of the huge event, many road closures will be taking place throughout the city. Here’s a full list of road closures expected during the Edinburgh Marathon on Sunday, May 25.

Runners descend down Holyrood Park Road ahead of the final stretch | NW

Edinburgh Marathon 2025 road closures

Zone 1

Holyrood Gait 06:00am - 12:30pm

Queen’s Drive 6:00am - 12.30pm

Duke’s Walk 6:00am - 12.30pm

Horse Wynd 6:00am - 12.30pm

Potterrow until 1:00pm Sunday

Lothian Street until 1:00pm Sunday

Teviot Place until 1:00pm Sunday

Chapel Street 5:00am - 11:00am

Buccleuch Street 5:00am - 11:00am

Charles Street until 1:00pm Sunday

Hope Park Crescent 5:00am - 11:00am

Nicolson Square (north side only) 5:00am - 11:00am

Bristo Place 5:00am - 11:00am

Forrest Road 5:00am - 11:00am

West Nicolson Street 5:00am - 11:00am

George Square Lane until 1:00pm

Crichton Street until 1pm

Marshall Street until 1pm

Lauriston Place (From the extended east kerbline of the entrance to George Heriot’s school eastwards to its junction with Forrest Road) 6:00am - 11:00am

George IV Bridge 6:00am - 11:00am

Lawnmarket 6:00am - 11:00am

Bank Street 6:00am - 11:00am

North Bank Street 6:00am - 11:00am

The Mound 6:00am -11:00am

Mound Place 6:00am - 11:00am

Cockburn Street 6:00am - 11:00am

Waverley Bridge 6:00am -11:00am

Market Street 6:00am - 11:00am

Jeffery Street 6:00am - 11:00am

Canongate 6:00am - 12:00pm

Abbey Strand 6:00am - 12:00pm

The EMF 10k race started at 9am on Saturday in Holyrood Park | And they’re off

Zone 2

Meadowbank Terrace 6:00am - 12:30pm

Parsons Green Terrace (at London Road) 6:00am - 12:30pm

Wolseley Crescent (at London Road) 6:00am - 12:30pm

Zone 3

Restalrig Road South (from Restalrig avenue to Portobello Road) 6:00am - 12.30pm

Restalrig Avenue 6:00am - 12:30pm

Craigentinny Avenue 6:00am - 12.30pm

Fillyside Road 6:00am - 12:30pm

King’s Place 6:00am - 12:30pm

Craigentinny Road (Both side between Britwell Crescent and Christiemiller Avenue) 8:10am - 9:35am & 10:10am - 11:30am

Seafield Road/Seafield Road East (From the extended south-eastern kerb line of the vehicular access to Seafield Retail Park, southeastwards to the extended northwestern kerb line of the vehicular access to Seafield Way) 8:10am - 9:35am & 10:10am - 11:30am

Zone 4

A199 Edinburgh Road (From its boundaries with the City of Edinburgh Council to its junction with New Street) 5:00am - 1:30pm

New Street (Between Edinburgh Road and the unnamed entrance to No. 204 New Street AND Between Links View and Eskside West) 5:00am - 1:30pm

Promenade 5:00am - 1:30pm

Links View 5:00am - 1:30pm

New Street (From its junction with Links View to its junction with Eskside West) 5:00am - 1:30pm

Eskside West 5:00am - 1:30pm

Shorthope Street 5:00am - 1:30pm

Millhill Car Park until 1:30pm

Eskside East (Between the River Esk footbridge to Shorthope Street, Including Millhill Car Park AND Between its junction at James Street and Goose Green Crescent) 5:00am - 1:30pm

James Street 5:00am - 1:30pm

Goosefreen Crescent 5:00am - 1.30pm

Balcarres Road 5:00am - 1:30pm

Millhill (Eastbound carriageway, From Shorthope Street to James Street, including Millhill Car Park, and From Balcarres Road to Linkfield Road) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Linkfield Road 5:00am - 6:30pm

Ravensheugh Road (B1348) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Unnamed stretch of B1348 at Prestongrange (from Ravensheugh Road to Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Prestonpans High Street (B1348) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Unnamed stretch of B1348 at Cockenzie Power Station (From Prestonpans High Street to Edinburgh Road (Cockenzie)) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Edinburgh Road, Cockenzie (From junction with B1348 at Cockenzie Power Station to East Lorimer Place) 5:00am - 6:00pm

Edinburgh Road, Cockenzie (From East Lorimer Place to Gosford Road, eastbound only) 5:00am - 6:00pm

Gosford Rado 5:00am - 6:00pm

Elcho Place 5:00am - 6:00pm

Wemyss Place 5:00am - 6:00pm

Viewforth 5:00am - 6:00pm

Seton Place 5:00am - 6:00pm

Links Road B1348 (Eastbound carriageway between Seton Place and Seton Sands Holiday park entrance) 5:00am - 6:00pm

B1348 Coast Road (Both Carriageways from east of the entrance to Seton Sands Holiday Park to Lyars Road (A198)) 5:00am - 6:00pm

A198 ( Both Carriageways from the junction with B1348 (Coast Road) to the access with Greencraig) 5:00am - 3:30pm

Unnamed entrance west of New Street 5:00am - 2:00pm

Harbour Road (At junction with New Street) 5:00am -2:00pm

Bush Street (At junction with Promenade) 5:00am - 2:00pm

Caird’s Row (At junction with Promenade) 5:00am - 2:00pm

Beach Lane (At junction with Promenade) 5:00am - 2:00pm

Links Avenue (At junction with Promenade) 5:00am - 2:00pm

Links Street (At junction with Promenade) 5:00am - 2:00pm

Gracefield Carpark (At entrance/exit onto New Street) 5:00am - 2:00pm

Downie Place 5:00am - 2:00pm

Ladywell 5:00am - 2:00pm

Eskdale Mews 5:00am - 2:00pm

Mountjoy Terrace/Mountjoy Court 5:00am - 2:00pm

Goose Green Road (At junction with Goose Green Crescent) 5:00am - 2:00pm

Old Course Gate (At junction with Balcarres Road) 5:00am - 2:00pm

Goose Green Court (At junction with Goose Green Crescent) 5:00am - 2:00pm

Goose Green Avenue (At junction with Goose Green Crescent) 5:00am - 2:00pm

Goose Green Place (At junction with Goose Green Crescent) 5:00am - 2:00pm

High Street (Between Linkfield Road and Newbigging) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Beulah 5:00am - 6:30pm

Unnamed entrance off Linkfield Road (At its junction with Linkfield Road, 25m to the west of the westernmost access to Linkfield Court) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Linkfield Court 5:00am - 6:30pm

Windsor Gardens 5:00am - 6:30pm

Ashgrove (At junction with Linkfield Road) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Ashgrove (At junction with Pinkie Road) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Pinkie Road Service Road (At its junction with Pinkie Road (Access and Egress to Residents and Permit Holders Only)) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Pinkie Terrace (At its junction with Pinkie Road (Access and Egress to Residents and Permit Holders Only)) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Edenhall Road (At its junction with Pinkie Road (Access and Egress to Residents and Permit Holders Only)) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Park Lane (At its junction with Pinkie Road (Access and Egress to Residents and Permit Holders Only)) - 5:00am - 6:30pm

Rothesay Place (At its junction with Pinkie Road (Access and Egress to Residents and Permit Holders Only)) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Grove Street (At its junction with Pinkie Road (Access and Egress to Residents and Permit Holders Only)) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Macbeth Moir Road (At its junction with Pinkie Road (Access and Egress to Residents and Permit Holders Only)) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Windsor Park Drive At its junction with Linkfield Road (Access and Egress to Residents and Permit Holders Only)) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Craighall Terrace 5:00am - 6:30pm

Hope Place 5:00am - 6:30pm

Starting and finishing near Dynamic Earth, the EMF 10k race offers striking panoramic views of the city and Edinburgh Castle | NW

Zone 5

Unnamed stretch of B1348 at Prestongrange (From Ravensheugh Road to Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Ravensheugh Road (B1348) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Hope Place 5:00am - 6:30pm

Mayville Bank 5:00am - 6:30pm

Ravensheugh Crescent 5;00am -6:30pm

Unnamed entrance to Drum-Mohr (At junction with Ravensheugh Road) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Managers Brae (At entrance to Ravensheugh Road) 5:00am - 6:30pm

Prestongrange Road (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) - 5:00am - 6:00pm

Inchview North 5:00am - 6:00pm

Zone 6

Prestonpans High Street B1348 5:00am - 6:30pm

Unnamed stretch of B1348 at Cockenzie Power Station (From Prestonpans High Street to Edinburgh Road (Cockenzie)) 5:00am - 6:00pm

Edinburgh Road, Cockenzie B1348 (From its junction with the B1348 at Cockenzie Power Station to East Lorimer Place) 5:00am - 6:00pm

Edinburgh Road, Cockenzie B1348 (From East Lorimer Place to Gosford Road, eastbound only) 5:00am - 6:00pm

Gosford Road (eastbound) 5:00am - 6:00pm

Cockenzie High Street 5:00am - 6:00pm

Elcho Place 5:00am - 6:00pm

Wemyss Place 5:00am - 6:00pm

Viewforth 5:00am - 6:00pm

Seton Place 5:00am - 6:00pm

The Pottery (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm

Redburn Road North (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm

Cookies Wynd 5:00am - 6:00pm

Ormiston Place 5:00am - 6:00pm

West Seaside 5:00am - 6:00pm

East Seaside 5:00am - 6:00pm

New Street, Prestonpans 5:00am - 6:00pm

Ayres Wynd (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm

Harlaw Hill (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm

Pypers Wynd (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm

Robertson Avenue (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm

Fowlers Court (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm

Salt Preston Place 5:00am - 6:00pm

Sir Walter Scott Pend 5:00am - 6:00pm

Unnamed Road to Boat Enclosure 5:00am - 6:00pm

Nethershot Road (Appin Drive) (At junction with Prestonpans High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm

Whin Park Industrial Estate (At junction with Edinburgh Road) 5:00am - 6:00pm

West Lorimer Place (At junction with North Lorimer Place) 5:00am - 6:00pm

West Harbour Road (At junction with North Lorimer Place) 5:00am - 6:00pm

West Harbour Road (At junction with Cockenzie High Street) 5:00am - 6:00pm

East Lorimer Place Lane (to rear of East Lorimer Place Lane) (At junction with North lorimer Place) 5:00am - 6:00pm

East Lorimer Place (At junction with Edinburgh Road) 5:00am - 6:00pm

Park Road (At its junction with Gosford Road (EXIT WESTBOUND ONLY TO BE ALLOWED - LEAVING PORT SETON VIA EAST LORIMER PLACE)) 5:00am - 5:00pm

Fishers Road (At its junction with Links Road (EXIT WESTBOUND ONLY TO BE ALLOWED - LEAVING PORT SETON VIA EAST LORIMER PLACE)) 5:00am - 5:00pm

Barga Court 5:00am - 5:00pm

Marshall Street 5:00am - 5:00pm

South Doors 5:00am - 5:00pm

School Lane 5:00am - 5:00pm

New Street 5:00am - 5:00pm

Hares Close 5:00am - 5:00pm

Gardiner’s Close 5:00am - 5:00pm

Kay Gardens 5:00am - 5:00pm

Manse Lane 5:00am - 5:00pm

Unnamed entrance west of Cope Lane 5:00am - 5:00pm

Cope Lane 5:00am - 5:00pm

The Promenade (At junction with Links Road) 5:00am - 5:00pm

Barracks Street 5:00am - 5:00pm

Links Court (At junction with Links Road) 5:00am - 5:00pm

Castle Terrace (At junction with Link Road) 5:00am - 5:00pm

Zone 8

Links Road B1348 (Eastbound carriageway between Seton Place and Seton Sands Holiday park entrance) 5:00am - 6:00pm

A198 (Both Carriageways from the junction with B1348 (Coast Road) to the access with Greencraig) 5:00am - 3:30pm