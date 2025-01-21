Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jeremy Corbyn has made a sad announcement on social media sharing how his “life will not be the same”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced the passing of his 'socialist' pet cat 'El Gato' on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday (20 January). The feline, whose name translates as 'the cat' in Spanish, died on Sunday January 19, Mr Corbyn said.

The MP for Islington North and his wife Laura Alvarez, a human rights activist, had previously joked that they were concerned El Gato was 'a bit of a Tory' because of his 'disappointing individualism'. However, Mr Corbyn also said that El Gato had at least some 'socialist tendencies' after spotting him sharing his food with a less fortunate, ownerless cat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Corbyn has made a sad announcement on social media sharing how his “life will not be the same”. (Photo: @jeremycorbyn on X) | @jeremycorbyn on X

The MP explained: “He's also formed a great friendship with a stray cat so there are socialist tendencies in Gato's character. He's allowing a stray cat to share his food.”

He posted on X: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce that El Gato died on Sunday. He gave joy to many throughout his life. He was happy, gentle and full of personality.

“Life with not be the same without El Gato's company and friendship. We will miss him dearly.”

Condolences and tributes flooded in for the feline, who was mostly white with a splash of black on the top of his head and front right paw. One user said: “Sad to hear this Jeremy. My last cat decided that staying awake was a bit of a chore last November. Their miaows say more sense than a lot of people we come across.”