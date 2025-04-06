A man has been shot dead following a disturbance in Stanley, County Durham. | Getty

Police have launched an investigation after a man was shot dead in Durham.

Officers were called to an address in Elm Street at about 5.20pm on Saturday, April 5 following reports of a disturbance. A man in his 50s was found to have been shot and was declared dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by our specially trained officers. Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the scene, and officers are carrying out house to house enquiries. A cordon is in place at the scene and is expected to remain for some time.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Neil Fuller, of Durham Constabulary, said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which a man has been shot and has sadly died. We are carrying out several lines of enquiry and I would urge anyone who has witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage or CCTV and has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch.

“Residents may see an increased police presence in the area. I would like to thank them for their support while we carry out this investigation. Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting incident number 302 of April 5. Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.