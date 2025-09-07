A mum has sent out a desperate appeal to raise money to save her daughter’s life.

Kayleigh Atkinson has launched a GoFundMe page in aid of her 10-year-old daughter Emilia, who has just been diagnosed with a grade 4 DIPG brain tumour.

DIPG stands for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and it is an aggressive form of cancer. There is currently no cure but there are, however, clinical trials running both in the UK and abroad, which is what Emilia’s family have set their sights on in a bid to prolong their daughter’s life.

Kayleigh Atkinson has launched a fundraising appeal for her daughter Emilia who has been diagnosed with a brain tumour | GoFundMe

On the GoFundMe page, Kayleigh and Emilia’s dad Daryl wrote: “This news came as a complete shock only a few days before she was due to start her final year in primary school. The odd headache, morning sickness and difficulty dancing like she is used to, has resulted in our world being completely crushed.

“Right now, there are no standard cures for DIPG. But there are promising clinical trials in the UK and abroad that are giving children like Emilia more time, better quality of life, and most importantly - hope.

“Unfortunately, many of these treatments are not fully funded by the NHS, and to access them we need to raise money urgently for medical costs, travel, and accommodation. The costs can reach hundreds of thousands of pounds, which is impossible for us as a family to cover alone. That’s why we are reaching out, with hearts full of love and hope, to ask for your help.

“Every single donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to giving Emilia the chance she deserves, more time to laugh, play, and make memories with her family and friends.”

Kayleigh added: “Even with the things she’s endured in the last week, she has been so strong and brave. From the bottom of our hearts — thank you for standing with us. She has an army of love, support and prayers around her and we couldn’t be more grateful.

“She is the sunshine in many people’s lives and we need to do everything in our power to give her the best fighting chance.”

Writing on Facebook, Kayleigh described the last week as “surreal and devastating”.

She posted: “Thank you for standing with our family. Together, we can give Emilia more time, more memories, and more love. She is no stranger to a fight, having entered this world three months early, and the strength she’s shown already is inspiring. Please keep us in your thoughts, prayers and send us all the positivity you can.”