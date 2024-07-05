Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been banned from attending football matches for three years after attacking a fellow England supporter whilst watching a Euro 2024 match in Nottingham.

Declan Kemp, 27, punched his victim inside the Forest Fan Zone at the City Ground, which was showing the England vs Serbia match on a giant screen on June 16.

After being ejected by stewards, Kemp – who was wearing an England shirt – continued to behave aggressively and shouted at his victim through a metal fence, which he then punched. CCTV also captured him squaring up to a steward. He eventually left the scene and was arrested a short time later by patrolling officers.

The victim, who was punched in the head, told officers Kemp had been “trying to start fights” and had taken a dislike to his friends inside the fan zone. He added the assault had left him feeling shocked but that he was not seriously hurt.

Declan Kemp, 27, (in white England shirt), has been banned from attending football matches for three years after punching a fellow England supporter. | Nottinghamshire Police

Kemp, of Belle Isle Road, Hucknall, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (July 3) and received a three-year football banning order after pleading guilty to assault by beating. He is also banned from attending any football ground in the country during this period, or from travelling abroad when international matches are taking place. Kemp was also instructed by the court to pay a £120 fine, £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Chief Inspector Clive Collings, of Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are all keen to see England progress at the European Championships this weekend, and it has been great to see supporters cheering on the Three Lions in pubs and venues across the county so far.

“It is really important to point out that the vast majority of fans have behaved well and supported the national team responsibly. However, there have been a small number of arrests in Nottinghamshire linked to England’s fixtures so far and we will have additional resources across the county on Saturday to provide reassurance and ensure people can watch the game against Switzerland safely.

