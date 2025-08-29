A ‘huge’ protest is being planned for outside The Bell hotel in Epping this weekend - after the Home Office has won its appeal.

Asylum seekers can remain at a hotel in Epping, Essex, after the government wins its Court of Appeal case. The High Court previously said the 138 men being housed at the Bell Hotel had to leave by 12 September – but they will now be allowed to stay.

That court made a number of errors that "undermine his decision", Lord Justice Bean says while delivering his ruling. In its successful appeal, the Home Office and the hotel argued removing the men could damage the asylum accommodation system.

Quashing the injunction, Lord Justice Bean, sitting with Lady Justice Nicola Davies and Lord Justice Cobb, said: “We grant permission to appeal, both to Somani and to (the Home Office).” He continued: “We allow the appeals and we set aside the injunction imposed on 19 August 2025.”

Giving a summary of their ruling, Lord Justice Bean, sitting with Lady Justice Nicola Davies and Lord Justice Cobb, said: “We conclude that the judge made a number of errors in principle, which undermine this decision.” He continued: “The judge’s approach ignores the obvious consequence that the closure of one site means capacity needs to be identified elsewhere in the system.”

He added that such an injunction “may incentivise” other councils to take similar steps as Epping Forest District Council. He said: “The potential cumulative impact of such ad-hoc applications was a material consideration… that was not considered by the judge.”

Now a protest is being planned for outside the hotel this Sunday (31 August). Journalist Adam Brooks posted on X: “The Government is at war with the British people. We will peacefully protest on Sunday in HUGE numbers, under our democratic right to do so.” One user replied: “Unbelievable, the courts are against us.“