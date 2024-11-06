A strip club aiming to cater to Cheltenham Festival attendees is seeking to renew its license amid concerns about "inappropriate touching."

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-day racing event takes place in March, and Red Apple Associates Ltd., operating as "Eroticats," has applied to renew its licence, allowing it to "repurpose" as a strip club to accommodate the influx of visitors. Cheltenham Borough Council will review the application for the Jessop House location later this month, following 74 objections.

If approved, the strip club would open during events at the racecourse from October to May, including the Cheltenham Festival. Additionally, 40 letters supporting the application have been submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One objection says: "We are concerned that, despite reassurances given by the applicant that performance areas are constantly monitored by 'booth walkers,' breaches of licensing conditions have occurred that may have harmed women performing in the venue and increased risk for other women working there."

Another refers to previous violations at two other Cheltenham venues, MooMoo and Under the Prom, which have rules prohibiting touching between performers and customers. The objector adds: "Whilst no breaches of these conditions were identified during inspections of 30 Cambray Place, I believe it worth noting that the applicant, via European Events Consultants Limited t/a Eroticats, appears to be the current SEV licence holder for Under the Prom."

The objector continues: “The breaches of licence conditions found in the majority of venues in Cheltenham during race week confirm concerns previously raised with the committee that touching between performers and between performers and customers does occur. It is clear that SEVs operating in Cheltenham are reflective of the wider national picture, rather than the exception they are presented as."

A strip club aiming to cater to Cheltenham Festival attendees is seeking to renew its license amid concerns about "inappropriate touching." | Adam Hughes / SWNS

Another objection highlights safety concerns, saying: “It had already been established that women do not find our town a safe place to be during race week and there is evidence to suggest that these venues contribute to that atmosphere; our town centre should be welcoming for all, and safe for all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns about private booths were also raised, with one objector calling for their removal: "I also call for an end to private booths – where sexual contact has already been observed in another strip club this same operator runs. With 500 punters per night, much better surveillance is also clearly needed."

Supporters, however, argue that Eroticats provides a safe environment. One supporter wrote: "I am a female that has attended the venues, and live locally in Cheltenham, and I can say that I feel safe and enjoyed my evenings/nights at Eroticats with a group of my female and male friends. I feel that the venues controlled by Eroticats during the Cheltenham Festival are safer due to the level of staff and security. Being in a controlled sexual entertainment environment is an improvement to the pop-ups, as the standards of the customers, workers, and dancers' safety is outstanding."

The application decision is expected today, November 6. Initial plans met strong opposition from some residents and church leaders, who fear the venue could increase the risk of sexual violence. However, the applicant’s solicitor insists: "This is not a brothel; it is a licensed establishment that has been in operation for many years that has never had any issues.”