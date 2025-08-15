Tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot is set to reach an estimated £201m, after no tickets matched Tuesday’s top prize.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One UK player came close, winning £680,767 by matching five numbers and one Lucky Star.

The winning numbers were 18, 28, 42, 46 and 48, with Lucky Stars 03 and 09.

No tickets matched all five numbers in EuroMillions Hotpicks to claim the £1m prize. However, three players matched four numbers, each winning £30,000.

In Tuesday’s National Lottery Thunderball draw, the numbers were 21, 29, 34, 36 and 38, with the Thunderball 08.

No one won the £500,000 jackpot, but one player matched five numbers to collect £5,000.

When is tonight’s EuroMillions draw?

The Euromillions draw takes place shortly at 8.45pm tonight, according to the National Lottery website, and the results of the winners are available about an hour later. Tickets have to be bought before 7.30pm to qualify.

It will not be on television but if you want to watch it live you can do so on the National Lottery’s YouTube channel here.