Tonight could see the biggest lottery win ever seen in the UK after a string of rollovers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Euromillions draw has a prize of £208m - its upper limit as it has a cap at €250m. It has been at that level for three draws now, after Tuesday and Friday’s draws last week had no winners.

What happens if the Euromillions draw is not won?

National Lottery operator Allwyn says if there is no winner when it reaches the cap, it stays at this value for a further four draws until it must be won in the fifth draw. Today is the fourth draw so the must-win contest will be Friday, June 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Must Be Won draw, if no ticket matches all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars, the entire jackpot prize will roll down into the prize tier where there is at least one winner – likely to be five main numbers and one Lucky Star.

What does the National Lottery say?

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn – operator of The National Lottery, said: “Everyone dreams of that huge win when they buy their National Lottery ticket. What a win like this can do for you, your nearest and dearest and the wider community really is incredible.

“From private islands and private jets to really making a monumental difference to causes close to your heart, a £208m EuroMillions jackpot win would mean pretty much anything is within reach. All you have to do to be in with a chance of actually living the dream is to simply buy a EuroMillions ticket. Good luck to all UK EuroMillions players in this Tuesday’s draw.”

When is the tonight’s Euromillions draw?

The Euromillions draw takes place shortly at 8.45pm tonight, according to the National Lottery website, and the results of the winners are available about an hour later.

It will not be on television but if you want to watch it live you can do so on the National Lottery’s YouTube channel here.