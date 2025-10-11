The EuroMillions results are in - and there is some good news for someone in the UK.

A UK winner has scooped the £25m jackpot, which had rolled over from Tuesday.

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers?

The winning main EuroMillions numbers are 06, 07, 17, 20 and 21 and the EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers are 01 and 10. The winner matched all these numbers, and three people matched five numbers and one lucky star to win £40,638.50. Five people matched just the five numbers and won £8,036.60 each.

What was the Millionaire Maker code?

TGXG94724 created one UK millionaire.

What were the Thunderball numbers?

The winning Thunderball numbers are 11, 22, 25, 31, 34 and the Thunderball is 13. One person matched all of these and won £500,000, while one person matched the five main numbers for £5,000.

Friday’s EuroMillions Hot Picks results

The winning numbers for HotPicks are the same as for the EuroMillions draw. Friday saw draw number 1,884 and nobody matched all five numbers for £1m, but four people matched four of five for £30,000 each.

What have the National Lottery organisers said?

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Wow, it’s been an exciting night for EuroMillions players, as a single UK ticket-holder has landed the amazing £25m jackpot! That’s two UK EuroMillions jackpot wins in the space of a week, after another lucky player scooped the incredible £26m jackpot in last Friday’s draw (3 October). Players are now urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.

“Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it's a way to contribute to something much bigger. Each week, players help generate around £30m for National Lottery-funded projects. With over £50bn raised for good causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK. From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players' participation makes a difference every single day.”