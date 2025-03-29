EuroMillions: What are the winning numbers and how much is the record-breaking jackpot?
The winning numbers for the £202m National Lottery jackpot are 10, 21, 30, 42, and 45. The Lucky Stars are 01 and 09, while the Thunderball is 03.
If claimed, it would surpass the previous record of £195m, won by an anonymous player in July 2022.
Before that, Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester held the record after winning £184m with a Lucky Dip ticket on May 10, 2022. The third-largest UK lottery win was £177m, also claimed anonymously, in the draw on November 26 last year.
This would mark the third EuroMillions jackpot win in the UK this year. In January, a player collected an £83m prize, followed by another winner last month who secured £65m.
No one won Tuesday’s £182 million EuroMillions jackpot, rolling the prize over to Friday’s (March 29) draw.
Before the draw, Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “This Friday night promises to be a massive one for EuroMillions players, as the country’s biggest ever winner could be made.
“Get your tickets early as there is an astounding estimated jackpot of £202 million up for grabs. A single UK winner of this jaw-dropping prize would be crowned The National Lottery’s biggest winner of all time.
“This colossal amount of money would make any lucky ticket-holder richer than some of the UK’s biggest and richest names, such as Harry Styles, Adele and Harry Kane.”
