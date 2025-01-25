One lucky UK player woke up this morning as a multi millionaire | submit

Check your ticket! The hunt is on to find a Brit who last night scooped a staggering amount of money on the National Lottery Euromillions.

A single UK ticketholder won the £83 million jackpot in Friday’s EuroMillions draw.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 02, 11, 19, 30 and 49, while the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 03 and 08.

The winning player matched all five main numbers and both the lucky star numbers to win £83,474,081.80.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Amazing, what a fantastic night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s £83 million EuroMillions jackpot!

“This lucky winner represents the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2025, what a way to start the year.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

Tuesday’s jackpot will be an estimated £14 million.

Friday’s jackpot win still falls some way short of the biggest EuroMillions wins by UK players.

An anonymous UK ticketholder scooped the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million on July 19 2022.

Just two months earlier, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won a then record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10 2022.

The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticketholder scooped the £177 million jackpot in the draw on November 26 last year.