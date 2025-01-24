Former Dragons' Den star Graeme Turner found dead in North Wales woodlands, inquest reveals

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

24th Jan 2025
A former contestant on Dragons’ Den Graeme Turner was found dead in woodlands, an inquest into his death has revealed.

The coroner’s inquest, conducted by Kate Robertson, concluded that the 53-year-old entrepreneur died by suicide on October 1 in Pwllheli, North Wales . His funeral was held on January 16.

Turner appeared on the popular business show in 2010, pitching a children’s customisable wallpaper kit that allowed kids to transform their bedrooms into their favourite football stadiums. His pitch was successful, securing £50,000 from the Dragons to expand his business, though he later continued running it without further investment from the show.

A former contestant on Dragons’ Den Graeme Turner was found dead in woodlands, as an inquest into his death was launched. | Youtube/BBC

Following his passing, tributes have poured in from friends, family, and social media fans. Turner’s son shared a heartfelt message on Facebook, writing: "I have just lost the best, strongest, kindest, most loyal, courageous dad I have ever had and known. He was the godfather, the inspiration in my life. I am devastated, and that is an understatement."

Clarkston Rangers Supporters Club wrote: “It's with a heavy heart to announce we lost a very good friend and past member of The Supporters Club prior to Christmas. Graeme Turner sadly passed away after a long battle with illness... Sadly missed - RIP Big G - The Godfather.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, you can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can message [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org.

