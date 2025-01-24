Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former contestant on Dragons’ Den Graeme Turner was found dead in woodlands, an inquest into his death has revealed.

The coroner’s inquest, conducted by Kate Robertson, concluded that the 53-year-old entrepreneur died by suicide on October 1 in Pwllheli, North Wales . His funeral was held on January 16.

Turner appeared on the popular business show in 2010, pitching a children’s customisable wallpaper kit that allowed kids to transform their bedrooms into their favourite football stadiums. His pitch was successful, securing £50,000 from the Dragons to expand his business, though he later continued running it without further investment from the show.

Following his passing, tributes have poured in from friends, family, and social media fans. Turner’s son shared a heartfelt message on Facebook, writing: "I have just lost the best, strongest, kindest, most loyal, courageous dad I have ever had and known. He was the godfather, the inspiration in my life. I am devastated, and that is an understatement."

Clarkston Rangers Supporters Club wrote: “It's with a heavy heart to announce we lost a very good friend and past member of The Supporters Club prior to Christmas. Graeme Turner sadly passed away after a long battle with illness... Sadly missed - RIP Big G - The Godfather.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, you can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can message [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org.