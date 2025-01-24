Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has died after a tree fell on his care during Storm Éowyn

Gardaí confirmed that they were alerted to a serious road traffic incident at Feddyglass, Raphoe, at approximately 5.30am on Friday (January 24).

"Subsequently Gardaí and local emergency services have attended the scene where during Storm Éowyn a tree fell on a car," a Garda spokesperson said. "A male driver was fatally injured during the incident. The body of the deceased remains at the scene at this time."

Authorities are coordinating with the local council and third-party contractors to facilitate the removal of the deceased from the scene. The N14 road remains closed while forensic collision investigators and divisional scenes-of-crime officers examine the area.

Winds reached 100mph, leaving more than a million people without power and causing significant travel disruption across the UK and Ireland. Rail services, flights and ferries have been cancelled across the country as rare red weather warnings are in place on Friday in Scotland.

A previous red warning covering Northern Ireland has been downgraded to amber. A gust of 100mph was recorded at Drumalbin in South Lanarkshire in Scotland, the strongest gust so far today in the UK, the Met Office said.

In Ireland, a record-breaking wind speed of 183kmh (114mph) was measured in Mace Head, Co Galway on Friday morning, Met Eireann said.