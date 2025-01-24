Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 25-year-old dad has died after unknowingly suffering a heart attack.

Callum Green, died on January 14 after complaining of arm pain in the weeks leading up to his death but was not aware it was a sign of a serious cardiac issue.

Known as "CJ" to his friends and family, he was due to speak with a doctor on January 6, the same day he suffered the heart attack that left him in critical care for over a week.

Following his death, a fundraiser has been set up by his friend Will Keight to help cover the costs of his funeral, with any remaining funds going towards supporting his four-year-old son, Alfie.

The GoFundMe post says: “CJ was loved by so many and at the tender age of 25, left us too soon and very suddenly. CJ leaves behind his mom, sisters, partner, and sadly his young son Alfie. Alfie is only at the tender age of four years old and is understandably missing his daddy.

“His partner Chloe is doing an amazing job in staying strong and caring for Alfie at this time. As Alfie has autism, he is finding it especially difficult to understand.”

The fundraiser has already raised over £1,500 in less than a week, surpassing its initial target of £1,000 within 24 hours. The family is asking for further donations to ensure a fitting farewell for Callum and to provide for Alfie’s future.

Will also described Callum as a "happy-go-lucky" individual who was "the life and soul of the party." Will said: "The majority of the time when we got together it would be at a function or a party, and he was always the life and soul – always smiling. I think some of the best memories I have of him is doing the 'Cha Cha Slide.' That is the sort of happy memory I think a lot of people have of him."

Will said Callum’s death came as a shock, adding: "No one had a clue other than this pain in his arm, but no one was seeing a heart attack because of it. I couldn't understand why someone at that age had to go through that – it's just awful. Life is too short. You have things like this, and it brings you close together. It really was the worst news you could expect to hear of someone of that age."

Callum leaves behind his mother, Dawn; sisters, Zoe and Katie; his partner, Chloe; and his young son, Alfie. His funeral is scheduled to take place at Stourbridge Crematorium on February 13 at 1.30pm.