Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Twin sisters have been left orphaned after their parents died 18 months apart.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Whitsell, the mother of 11-year-old twins Isabelle and Emmy, tragically passed away from breast cancer on January 15, less than two years after their father died from pneumonia.

Described as a “super mum”, Hannah, 40, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, kept her diagnosis a secret from her girls to protect them from more pain after they had already lost their father.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite her illness, she worked tirelessly to provide for her daughters, even building her own cleaning business before her cancer diagnosis forced her to step away. However, she received the devastating news in October 2024 that the cancer had returned and spread to her bones, even after having gone through months of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy.

A GoFundMe page created to support Isabelle and Emmy has raised £41,000 so far as it describes the devastating loss the girls have endured: “We are reaching out to support two beautiful twin girls who have recently suffered an unimaginable loss - their mother, who fought a brave battle against cancer, has passed away aged 40.

“Tragically, their father also passed away just under two years ago, leaving these young girls without their primary caregivers at a time when they need love and stability the most.”

Hannah Whitsell, the mother of 11-year-old twins Isabelle and Emmy, tragically passed away from breast cancer on January 15, less than two years after their father died from pneumonia. | GoFundMe

“She (Hannah) couldn’t bring herself to tell her twin daughters that she had cancer. She feared the pain it would cause them, especially so soon after their father’s passing. So, with incredible strength, she led a double life. She fought the disease in secret, wearing a wig from February onwards to mask the hair loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She fought fiercely, and her daughters never saw the toll the chemotherapy was taking on her body.In August 2024, after completing 16 rounds of chemotherapy, Hannah underwent a mastectomy with full lymph node removal. It was a tough surgery, and the waiting period for the results was filled with anxiety.

“But on September 12th, 2024, the long-awaited news came: the cancer had been removed, and it was "in the lab." It was the news everyone had been praying for - she was in the clear. For the first time in months, we felt happiness and hope.She was finally able to tell her daughters the truth: she had cancer, but she had beaten it.

“It was a moment of triumph that Hannah had dreamed of, and it gave her the strength to continue the fight.With radiation therapy and reconstructive surgery on the horizon, Hannah thought she could see the light at the end of the tunnel. But life, as it often does, had other plans. In October 2024, just as her radiation treatments were set to begin, she received the devastating news that the cancer had returned. This time, it was Stage 4, and it had spread to her bones.

“The news was a crushing blow but Hannah was not one to give up easily. She chose to fight with everything she had left. She was placed on a new treatment plan, but the cancer progressed quickly.By December 2024, Hannah was admitted to the hospital with fluid on her lungs and pneumonia. She fought hard, and with the love and support of her family, she managed to return home just before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She spent those precious moments surrounded by her daughters, trying to create as many happy memories as possible. But her fight was far from over. Not long after Christmas, Hannah was back in the hospital. Her condition worsened, with complications including pneumonia, the HMPV virus, and, ultimately, sepsis. Her family never left her side, holding on to hope even as the situation got worse.”

On January 14, Hannah passed away surrounded by her closest family and her daughters. The girls are now being cared for by Hannah's father and his wife.

The GoFundMe post adds: “She built her life around them, creating a home filled with love and laughter. She was the most amazing mom, working tirelessly to make sure they had everything they needed and more. Hannah may have lost her battle with cancer, but her spirit, her love, and her strength will never be forgotten.”

The fundraiser concludes with a plea for support: “Please consider donating to help these girls find some peace and security during this heartbreaking time. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.”