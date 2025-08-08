Tonight could see a huge lottery win after a string of rollovers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Euromillions draw has a prize of £172m tonight. The jackpot has been steadily rising after nobody has won in the last few draws - indeed, since the maximum £208m jackpot was scooped by an Irish family syndicate in June.

What happens if the Euromillions draw is not won?

If the prize is not won, it rolls over to the next draw - the game is run on Tuesdays and Fridays - with a bigger pot. The jackpot is capped at £208m (€250m) and National Lottery operator Allwyn says if there is no winner when it reaches the cap, it stays at this value for a further four draws until it must be won in the fifth draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the “must be won” draw, if no ticket matches all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars, the entire jackpot prize will roll down into the prize tier where there is at least one winner – likely to be five main numbers and one Lucky Star.

What does the National Lottery say?

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn – operator of The National Lottery, has previously said: “This is such exciting news - Friday night’s EuroMillions draw will be a life-changing one, as a mammoth £172m estimated jackpot is up for grabs.

“A single UK winner of this jaw-dropping prize would make National Lottery history, coming in as the fourth biggest National Lottery winner of all time, and it would also be the 20th win of over £100m since The National Lottery began! Make sure to get your tickets for Friday’s draw to be in with a chance to win big.

When is the tonight’s Euromillions draw?

The Euromillions draw takes place shortly at 8.45pm tonight, according to the National Lottery website, and the results of the winners are available about an hour later. Tickets have to be bought before 7.30pm to qualify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is the Euromillions draw on TV?

It will not be on television but if you want to watch it live you can do so on the National Lottery’s YouTube channel here.

What were Tuesday’s winning Euromillions numbers?

The winning main EuroMillions numbers on Tuesday were 01, 03, 42, 47, 05, and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 05 and 10.

Tuesday’s draw did not see any jackpot winners. Two people in the UK matched five balls and one Lucky Star ball and won £192,769.60 each