The results have been checked - and the it’s been revealed whether anyone has become a millionaire several times over in tonight’s EuroMillions draw.

With a jackpot of £145m, it would have been an alluring prospect, but sadly for tonight’s players, nobody scooped the major prize.

However, it means that the prize rolls over and Tuesday’s draw will see the prize pot increase to £157m.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “How exciting – Tuesday night’s EuroMillions draw will be an amazing one, as an enormous £157m estimated jackpot is up for grabs.

“A single UK winner of this jaw-dropping prize would make National Lottery history, coming in at number seven on the list of the biggest National Lottery winners of all time, and it would also be the 20th win of over £100m since The National Lottery began! Make sure to get your tickets for Tuesday’s draw to be in with a chance to win big.”

Tonight’s winning numbers were 04, 16, 25, 29, 30 and the Lucky Stars were 02, 10.

In the Millionaire Maker Selection one UK millionaire has been created with the winning code being TGLL13138

There was also a Thunderball draw tonight and those winning numbers are 02, 09, 20, 23, 27 with the Thunderball being 13.

Mr Carter added: “Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it's a way to contribute to something much bigger. Each week, players help generate around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects.

“With over £50bn raised for Good Causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK. From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players' participation makes a difference every single day.”