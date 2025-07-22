Euromillions results: Did anyone win tonight? What were the winning Euromillions numbers and what's the jackpot?
But sadly for those hoping for a life-changing sum of money, nobody scooped the prize. It means that Friday’s draw now stands at a ridiculous £119m.
The winning main EuroMillions numbers in tonight’s draw are 08, 15, 26, 33, 41
The winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers are: 09, 10, and the Millionaire Maker Selection created one UK millionaire with the code ZCJF97553.
Last month the prize kept climbing and maxed out at £208m. A family syndicate from Ireland held the only ticket to have matched the numbers in the draw on June 17 and so had the jackpot - which reached its cap of €250m - to themselves. Their identity has not been revealed, but they have said they will “still eat sandwiches for lunch”.
Tonight also saw a Thunderball draw. The winning numbers are: 03, 05, 18, 26, 31 and the Thunderball number is 12. Some 20 people will get £250 each but the two bigger prizes were not won.
