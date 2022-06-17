Ukraine was the winner of this year’s Eurovision Contest with its entry from Kalush Orchestra

The organiser of the Eurovision Song Contest has said it is in talks with the BBC to “potentially host” the 2023 event, after concluding next year’s contest cannot be held in Ukraine.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement that it had conducted a “full assessment and feasibility study” with Ukrainian state broadcaster UA:PBC and external specialists amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it said Eurovision remains “one of the most complex TV productions in the world”.

Ukraine’s entry from Kalush Orchestra, Stefania, won this year’s contest - and uusally the winning country hosts the following year.

The UK took second place with Sam Ryder’s Spaceman.

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrates after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Will Eurovision 2023 be held in the UK?

It said: “The EBU would like to thank UA:PBC for their wholehearted cooperation and commitment in exploring all scenarios in the weeks since Kalush Orchestra’s win on May 14 in Turin and share their sadness and disappointment that next year’s Contest cannot be held in Ukraine.

“The EBU has been supporting UA:PBC across a whole range of areas since the invasion. We will ensure that this support continues so UA:PBC can maintain the indispensable service they provide to Ukrainians.

“As a result of this decision, in accordance with the rules and to ensure the continuity of the event, the EBU will now begin discussions with the BBC, as this year’s runner-up, to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

“It is our full intention that Ukraine’s win will be reflected in next year’s shows. This will be a priority for us in our discussions with the eventual hosts.”

There has been speculation that if the contest were to be held in the UK, it could take place in Glasgow.

In this year’s contest the UK’s Sam Ryder topped the jury vote in Turin but Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra went on to win overall after a symbolic show of public support which saw them soar to first place with 631 points.

They had been the frontrunners since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine joined the international contest in 2003 and its three wins make it one of the most successful of the newer competitor countries – having also triumphed in 2004 and 2016.

What has the BBC said?

The BBC has said they will “of course” discuss hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest following the announcement that Ukraine will not be able to host the event next year.

A statement from the broadcaster said: “We have seen the announcement from the EBU. Clearly these aren’t a set of circumstances that anyone would want.

“Following their decision, we will of course discuss the BBC hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.”ine in February – which prompted organisers to ban the Russian entrant from competing.

What else has been said?

Downing Street welcomed the possibility of the UK hosting Eurovision if Ukraine cannot, pledging to ensure it would “overwhelmingly reflects Ukraine’s rich culture, heritage and creativity”.

A No 10 spokesman said: “Ukraine’s victory in the Eurovision song contest was richly deserved and as the rightful winner the Government’s firm wish has been to see next year’s contest hosted there.

“If the EBU decides the competition can’t go ahead in Ukraine we would of course welcome the opportunity to work closely with Ukraine and the BBC to host it here in the UK.

“But we would be committed to ensuring it overwhelmingly reflects Ukraine’s rich culture, heritage and creativity, as well as building on the ongoing partnership between our two countries.”