Two devastated families are coming to terms with the deaths of a pair of teenagers in a car crash - which also left three other people seriously injured.

Archie Ray, 19, and Ash Fisk, 18, died at the scene. Investigations are continuing into what caused the collision between a white Volvo C30 and blue Skoda.

Archie’s family wrote: “It is with overwhelming sadness that we share the passing of our much-loved son and deeply adored big brother, Archie Ray, who tragically lost his life in a car accident.

“Archie was a true ‘Ray’ of sunshine, he lit up every room with his smile and laughter. His energy was magnetic, his kindness endless, and his presence unforgettable.

“He was extremely hardworking, earning the respect and admiration of everyone he worked with. He cherished time with his friends — whether friendships were made at school, through rugby, at work, or in other parts of his life. Most evenings, he’d be at the gym, committed to his goals and dedicated to staying strong and healthy. He looked forward to holidays with friends and family, and he found joy in the simple things, living each day with enthusiasm and love.

“Archie brought people together with his caring heart and generous spirit. He was loved by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our hearts are shattered. He will be forever missed, endlessly loved, and always remembered for the light he brought into our lives.”

Archie Ray and Ash Fisk | Pictures issued by Bedfordshire Police

Ash’s family said: “It is with unimaginable sadness that we share the passing of our beloved son, Ash. Ash was full of life, laughter, and kindness. He brought light into every room with his warm smile and cheeky humour. A bright young man with a promising future, Ash worked as a field audit manager, travelling around the UK, where he enjoyed discovering new places and meeting new people.

“He was surrounded by many friends from all walks of life — from school, rugby, work and his social circles — all of whom were drawn to his generous spirit and infectious energy. Ash loved deeply and was deeply loved in return.

“He will be forever missed by his family, his partner, and the many friends who were lucky enough to know him. Our hearts are broken, but we hold tight to the memories of the joy he brought to all our lives. Gone too soon, but never forgotten. With all our love, always.”

The families of the four people injured in the Volvo car ended their tributes saying: “Coming together as four families, united in grief and love, we are so grateful for the strength and compassion of those around us. Your support means more than words can express.”

The Skoda driver also suffered serious injuries.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was a heart-breaking collision which has devastated the friends and families of Archie and Ash as well as the families of their two very close friends who suffered serious injuries from this collision.”

Det Sgt Wheeler appealed to the public for any information about a white Volvo C30 or a blue Skoda Enyaq seen before the collision, which happened on Saturday, June 28 at about 2.40pm in Sandy Lane, Everton, Bedfordshire. Police would also like to see any dashcam from the area.