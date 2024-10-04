Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former police chief has been found guilty of gross misconduct for making an inappropriate comment about police widow, Lissie Harper.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Police Federation of England and Wales head, John Apter, was found guilty by a disciplinary tribunal for making an inappropriate comment about Harper, who is the widow of Pc Andrew Harper.

Pc Harper, who worked for Thames Valley Police, was killed while responding to a bike theft by three teenagers in Berkshire in August 2019 just four weeks after getting married. Mrs Harper was made an MBE in 2022 for her campaign to strengthen the law in his memory, which was known as Harper’s Law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apter, who retired from Hampshire Constabulary in 2022, was found to have made the remark that he would like to “comfort” Mrs Harper in his hotel room. This comment occurred shortly before she accepted the posthumous award for her late husband.

The panel, sitting at Hampshire Constabulary’s strategic headquarters in Eastleigh, ruled that Mr Apter had made the comment about Mrs Harper during a staff “huddle” during preparations for the awards ceremony during the annual Roads Policing Conference in January 2020.

John Apter, the former chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, who has been found by a Hampshire Constabulary disciplinary tribunal to have committed gross misconduct by making a sexual comment about police widow Lissie Harper. | Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Legally Qualified Chair Giles Pengelly said: “We find the comment made about Lissie Harper proved and is proved to the level of gross misconduct.”

The panel cleared Mr Apter of a second allegation that he said in early 2019 to a pregnant Police Federation colleague: “Maybe you’ll get a bum now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the panel also cleared the 55-year-old, who served as an officer for 30 years, of an allegation that he had touched the bottom of a woman, referred to as Female A, at a restaurant while visiting London for the National Police Bravery Awards in December 2021 before asking her: “Is that okay?”

Mr Apter had denied the three allegations, which followed an investigation ordered by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), and had told the tribunal that he “absolutely” had not made the comments. He said he had only “scratched” the woman’s upper back, and added that he found the claims “deeply hurtful”.

Mr Apter, who started his career in policing in 1992, had spoken out against the use of sexist nicknames as part of a canteen culture in the police in 2021, after the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer. He wrote in the Sunday Times: “Misogyny is not just a problem for women, it’s a problem for us all. Far too often there is silence when this takes place, and through this inaction, we are failing each other and wider society.

“We need to consign to the history books some of our canteen culture where sexist nicknames and derogatory remarks are made. When banter crosses the line to become sexist, derogatory or homophobic, that’s when it ceases to be banter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the hearing that he had “challenged” inappropriate behaviour by police officers and stood by his public comments about misogyny. The hearing was adjourned for the panel to consider its sanction against Mr Apter.