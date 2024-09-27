Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan detective who abused his position by stealing cocaine from the evidence store at work and supplying it on the streets has been convicted.

Andrew Talbot, who was previously a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) detective working within the force’s serious crime division, stole just under 4kg of cocaine from the GMP property store at Nexus House, before peddling it between February 2018 and January 2020.

He also conducted multiple searches of GMP’s confidential computer systems for known or suspected drug dealers to help him sell the drugs and provided confidential police information to a friend under investigation for assault.

The 54-year-old father of two from Findaly Street in Leigh, conspired with a convicted drug dealer, Keith Bretherton, and used his position as a police officer to give confidential police information to help Bretherton recover a drug debt worth more than £20,000.

The investigation into Talbot by GMP’s anti-corruption unit began after he dropped a small bag of cocaine outside his daughter’s primary school on 13 February 2020.

He was then searched at work and was found to have more cocaine on him and his car contained a piece of paper with exhibit references and the property number for two successful GMP operations into the supply of cocaine.

A further search of his home revealed drug paraphernalia and a GMP property bag containing traces of cocaine.

Following Talbot’s arrest, the investigation focused on the property store and when the cocaine from the two successful operations was weighed, significant quantities were missing from both.

Although he did not provide the PIN for his mobile phone, police were able to recover some of the photographs from Talbot’s mobile phone, which included pictures of the cocaine and exhibit bags on days when he accessed the property store.

He also worked closely with Bretherton, 50, of Bexhill Drive, Leigh, who provided one of a number of outlets for the stolen drugs.

Searches for known or suspected drug dealers were also regularly conducted by Talbot on GMP’s computer systems. He denied these searches were for supply outlets and argued they related to his work or were made out of professional curiosity.

During the trial, the prosecution was able to prove that Talbot supplied the drugs he stole, and that the cocaine was not just for personal use as he claimed. The prosecution also proved that Talbot attempted to frustrate the investigation by providing an incorrect passcode for his phone after receiving a formal notice to disclose it.

Talbot was dismissed from GMP in August 2024.

Today (September 25) at Liverpool Crown Court, he was found guilty of supplying a controlled drug of Class A, misconduct in public office and failing to comply with a notice under section 49 of the Regulation and Investigatory Powers Act 2000.

Talbot had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate, theft of cocaine, conspiracy, with Bretherton, to commit misconduct in public office, a further count of misconduct in public office, and unauthorised access to computer material.

Bretherton pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and conspiracy, with Talbot, to commit misconduct in public office.

Both men will be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on October 18.