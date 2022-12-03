A boy from Exmouth has been arrested

A 16-year-old girl has died in hospital after taking a drug containing an unknown substance at a nightclub, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Officers were called by paramedics to Move nightclub in Exeter at about 12.30am on Saturday (3 December) over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later died.

The force said a number of teenagers are thought to have taken the tablets containing unknown substances and officers appealed for anyone who has also been affected to come forward. A 16-year-old boy has been arrested.

The boy, from the Exmouth area, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug. He has been taken into custody for questioning.

Detective Chef Inspector Lee Nattrass said: “We have identified several teenagers already who reported that they had taken drugs, but we would urge anyone else who has felt unwell as a result to seek medical help and to contact us. We have seen time and time again that these substances can kill, and we have another tragic case on our hands.

“Talk To Frank is a website that has vital information for people about many types of drugs and we ask that parents have open and honest conversations with their children about the risks of drugs. You don’t know what they contain and you don’t know the reaction you may have; it could be fatal. I urge anyone considering taking drugs to think twice and reconsider.”