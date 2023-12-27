New Year's Eve fireworks: Expert tips on how to keep your dog calm

Here are some top tips on how you can help reduce your dog's fireworks fear on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration, with fireworks lighting up the night sky, but we can’t forget about our furry friends who are often left terrified by the unexpected loud noises. The well-developed senses of dogs means that they experience sound and light on a completely different level to their owners, which often leaves them anxious and disoriented.

A dog who is anxious or stressed will give indicators through body language. Some of these include; panting, shaking, hiding and having their ears being flat at the back of their head.

To help keep your pup calm Lorna Winter, co-founder and head of training at puppy training site Zigzag, has shared her top tips on reducing your dogs' firework fear on New Year’s Eve.

Do not ignore your scared dog

As with most things, ignoring it won’t mean it goes away. Do not ignore your dog or their anxiety. When dealing with a dog that’s scared of fireworks, it’s important not to assume the behaviour will go away on its own. Our pups rely on us for support, so if you have an anxious pup it is vital to not leave them alone as this fear can unfortunately turn into a phobia if not supported.

Walk your dog during daylight hours

Avoid walking your dog during times when fireworks are likely to be let off to help reduce their anxiety. Exercising your dog during the day will also mean they will be more tired in the evening so they will be more likely to relax and remain less anxious.

Muffle out the sound

While we won’t be able to drown out the sounds of fireworks entirely; muffling to block the noise outside will help your dog to relax. Playing ambient or classical music will help to distract your dog with pleasant sounds, reminding them they are safe! You can also use a white noise machine or turn up your television volume - this allows the puppy to have a more constant level of noise.

Create a safe space for your pup

Your anxious dog may run and hide in a smaller corner in order to feel secluded and safe from the outside world. By making a safe space for your dog you can easily keep an eye on their whereabouts and behaviour. Add their favourite blankets and toys for extra support and cuddles.

Distract and play

In order for your dog to feel safe they need to know that their owner is unbothered by the sounds too and therefore do not need to feel threatened. If dealing with a puppy, see if your pup will play with you like normal by offering interactive feeders and chew toys.

Use anxiety wraps

Anxiety wraps create a slight pressure on the puppy’s torso creating a calming effect, similar to when we hug one another. It’s an easy way to make sure your puppy feels safe and secure this New Year's Eve.