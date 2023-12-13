An F1 Grand Prix-winning race car that beat racing icon Ayrton Senna is up for sale

The Williams-Renault FW13B race car

Owning a piece of elite racing history is likely the ultimate Christmas present for any F1 fan - even if it is far beyond your budget. But that is exactly the opportunity open to one lucky buyer after an iconic 1990s F1 car has gone on the market.

A Formula 1 Grand Prix-winning race car that beat racing icon Ayrton Senna is up for sale. Driven to victory in the 1990 Hungarian Grand Prix by Belgian Thierry Boutsen, the prestige motor is expected to go for over £3m.

The Williams-Renault FW13B is owned by a private collector and is being offered in a sale by UK-based Collecting Cars. The vehicle, meticulously restored by Williams Heritage, boasts an impressive F1 track record from 1990: triumphing over Senna in Hungary, securing second place in Britain, as well as achieving fourth positions in both Monaco and Spain.

Collecting Cars said: "The iconic cars of this era are now rightly considered ‘works of art’ in their own right, with many adorning the walls and collections of their drivers and other passionate fans worldwide, as a nostalgic celebration of one of the golden ages of the sport – and this car is even more exceptional given it is in fully working condition. This Grand Prix winning car represents an incredibly rare chance to join that small group of collectors."

Despite being offered for sale by a private collector, Collecting Cars notes that this FW13B has solely been raced, demonstrated, and maintained by Williams Grand Prix Engineering. Collecting Cars said: "It remains a fully working Formula One Grand Prix winner, accompanied by all required pit equipment and a spare set of wheels, and also provides access to the Williams Heritage F1 program.

"Unlike so many racers that inevitably end up being worked on outside of the team factory, possibly modified or changed beyond original specifications, this car boasts exceptional and unquestionable provenance."