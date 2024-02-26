Mum of Alisha Marie has paid tribute to her daughter who died on A249 car crash in Kent. Picture: Facebook

The mum of a 16-year-old girl who died in a horror crash in Kent has paid tribute to their daughter, who she described as a 'beautiful angel'. Alisha Marie Hobman died on Saturday after a white Toyota Hilux smashed into a barrier and overturned on the A249 in Maidstone at around 6.45pm.

The fatal smash saw a 15-year-old boy rushed to hospital with serious injuries and a 17-year-old boy taken to hospital with minor injuries who was later arrested on suspicion of causing by death by dangerous driving and taken into custody, Kent Police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paying tribute to her daughter hours after her death, Cody Marie Hobman wrote on Facebook: "My princess, now the most beautifuliest angel in the sky. Oh Alisha my hearts hurting I’m praying I wake up and it’s the biggest dream ever but sadly I no I’ll never see your beautiful face again after we’ve laid u to rest."

In another post, her mum described losing her child as the 'worst pain ever'. She wrote: "They say losing a child is the worse pain ever let me tell u this is more then pain this is hell pure hell … I’ll love u always and forever to the moon stars and rockets and back our little Alisha Marie 25/11/07 ….. 24/02/24 the day my girl gained her wings and left us all broken."

Police have since asked those with information about the incident to come forward to assist in their investigation. They said: "Enquiries are being led by Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) and officers are urging drivers with dashcam to check for any important footage.

"They also want to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or the Toyota in the moments leading up to it. Anyone with information should contact SCIU on 01622 798538, quoting reference RY/HG/021/24. You can also email [email protected]. Footage can be submitted using our online portal."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tributes have poured in for Alisha in the wake of her death, with many leaving comments on Cody's Facebook post. Richard Knight, believed to be her uncle, wrote: "To my darling Alisha such a beautiful darling you are going to be sadly missed you are my great niece and I mean great my thoughts are also with your mum and family god bless you thinking of you and your family every hour of the day your great uncle rich."

Another wrote: "I Honestly havent stopped thinking about you since Saturday. No words i could ever say. She was Honestly so so beautiful. stunning and perfect in every way. My heart goes to you all. X."

Cody said the family will be letting balloons off in memory of Alisha this week. She said: "For anyone that wants to come and let a balloon off for our little girl we’re doing it down at Folkestone beach sunny sands this Wednesday."