The family of an 18-year-old student who died in an e-bicycle incident have paid tribute to the “happy, beautiful and talented girl”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Goode died on Tuesday after a road traffic incident at the University of Nottingham. Sophie, who was studying sport and exercise science, had been riding an electric bicycle shortly before sustaining serious injuries in the early hours of the morning.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, she was pronounced dead a short time later. Her family has now paid tribute to a “beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Sophie was a happy, beautiful and talented girl who was loved by everyone who knew her. When she wasn’t singing or dancing, she was planning which live music concerts to go to with her younger sister.

Sophie Goode died on Tuesday after following an e-bike incident at University of Nottingham. | Nottinghamshire Police

“She really was the life and soul everywhere she went. She just loved life, loved people and was surrounded by her soulmates at university, where she had quickly established herself as part of the Nottingham women’s cricket family.

“She was determined to do whatever her mind was set on and was taken from us too soon.”

The police said an investigation into Sophie’s death is continuing. Her family are being supported by specially trained officers and have requested privacy from the media.