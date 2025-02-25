A student has died after suffering serious injuries in a road traffic incident at the University of Nottingham’s campus.

According to Nottinghamshire Police, the 18-year-old woman was riding an electric bicycle when the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning (February 25). She was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers have informed the victim’s parents, but no further details about the circumstances of the incident have been released at this stage.

Detective Sergeant Paul Clark, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident that I know will come as a shock to all who knew and loved the victim.

“Officers will remain at the scene for much of the day as we work to understand the sequence of events that led to this young woman’s tragic and untimely death. As that work continues our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time.”

The University of Nottingham has released a statement over the student’s passing, stating that support will be offered to those affected.

A university spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of one of our students on University Park Campus in the early hours of Tuesday morning in a road traffic incident.

“This is a deeply upsetting time, and all of our thoughts are with friends, family, and loved ones.We will continue to provide support to our community as we process the weight of this loss.”

Anyone with any additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 55 of 25 February 2025.