A father and his nine-year-old daughter have died following a devastating house fire in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire.

The incident, which occurred early on Sunday morning (June 9), also left an 11-year-old girl in critical condition.

Emergency services were called to Russell Close at 6.11am. Firefighters from Dewsbury, Spen Valley, and Morley responded to the blaze and removed an adult male and two young girls from the two-storey semi-detached property.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed: “We were called at 06.11 yesterday to reports of a house fire on Russell Close in Heckmondwike. We sent four crews (2x Dewsbury, Spen Valley and Morley). Firefighters retrieved three people from within the property, two of whom were taken to hospital by ambulance. Our fire investigators are working with police to establish the circumstances of the fire.”

The man, believed to be the father of the girls, was pronounced dead at the scene. Despite emergency medical care, the nine-year-old girl sadly died later in hospital. Her 11-year-old sister remains in critical condition.

The scene in Russell Close, Heckmondwike where two people have died in a house fire. | Lee Mclean / SWNS

Detective Inspector Paul Greatorex of Kirklees CID said: “We are continuing to work with colleagues at the fire service to investigate this dreadfully sad incident which has resulted in a father and daughter losing their lives. Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since yesterday and we have been working to locate and support relatives of the victims both here and outside of the UK at what is clearly an awful time for the family.”

He added: “While our enquiries remain ongoing we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the cause of the fire and will be preparing a file for the coroner in due course. Our support for the family involved clearly also still continues.”

Tributes have since poured in from the local community. One resident said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their extended families and friends at this difficult time.” Another added: “My heart and thoughts go out to their family and friends at this heartbreaking time. Really hope the other girl makes a full recovery.”

The house remains cordoned off as investigators continue to examine the scene. A blue tent has been erected at the front of the property, and firefighters were seen inspecting what appeared to be a washing machine in the garden.