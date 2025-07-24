A father has been found guilty of murdering his newborn son, who died from what prosecutors described as “catastrophic” injuries.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Gunter, 27, of no fixed address, was unanimously convicted by a jury at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday (July 24) of killing two-week-old Brendon Staddon at Yeovil District Hospital in the early hours of March 5 last year.

The court heard baby Brendon had suffered injuries “from head to toe”, including a shattered skull and multiple broken bones. Prosecutor Charles Row KC told the jury: “Brendon sustained injuries from head to toe, including a shattered skull and multiple broken bones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gunter was arrested outside the hospital at 4.51am, just eight minutes before Brendon was pronounced dead.

The boy’s mother, 21-year-old Sophie Staddon, was acquitted of causing or allowing Brendon’s death.

Daniel Gunter, 27, of no fixed address, was unanimously convicted by a jury at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday (July 24) of killing two-week-old Brendon Staddon at Yeovil District Hospital in the early hours of March 5 last year. | Avon and Somerset Police

Brendon, who was born prematurely at 33 weeks and weighed less than a couple of bags of sugar, died after Gunter ignored repeated warnings from hospital staff about overstimulating and mishandling him.

Over several days, nurses had told Gunter to stop fussing over the newborn, including tickling and poking him. One nurse said Gunter did not take criticism well and described his behaviour as inappropriate for a fragile premature baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This sort of over-stimulation is something which is not advised and can have the consequence of distressing the child, causing crying and for oxygen levels to drop,” said Mr Row.

Staff also noticed Gunter’s behaviour becoming increasingly erratic in the hours before Brendon’s death. A nurse checking on the baby between 3.30 and 3.40am said Gunter responded to her with an oddly excited and exaggerated manner, as if trying to stop her from coming closer.

Shortly after 4am, Ms Staddon approached the nurses’ station saying Brendon “felt cold”. Despite doctors’ efforts, he could not be saved.

Daniel Gunter, 27, of no fixed address, was unanimously convicted by a jury at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday (July 24) of killing two-week-old Brendon Staddon at Yeovil District Hospital in the early hours of March 5 last year. | Avon and Somerset Police

The court was also told about Gunter’s controlling and emotionally abusive behaviour towards Ms Staddon, with evidence that he managed her finances, controlled her personal relationships, and even impersonated her in messages. They shared a mobile phone, email account, and laptop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social services had been involved during the pregnancy due to concerns about Gunter’s behaviour, their unstable housing, and the couple’s engagement with support. A social worker who visited them in hospital after Brendon’s birth said he was “struck by the lack of emotional warmth” Gunter showed.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Ch Insp Nadine Partridge said: “The injuries that Brendon sustained were catastrophic and there wasn’t a part of his body which wasn’t bruised or broken. It breaks my heart to see someone do such vicious things to a poor, innocent child who had his whole life ahead of him.

“Brendon was failed in life. In death, justice is the only protection we can still offer him.”

In a victim impact statement, Brendon’s grandfather Simon Gunter said: “He was just perfect… We won’t get to see his first steps, hear his first words, take him on his first holiday… We have been robbed of a life of memories. I hope Daniel gets what he deserves for what he did to Brendon… Today, some justice has been served, but we still have many unanswered questions.”

Daniel Gunter will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on October 3.