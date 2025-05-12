Fire at Keir Starmer's London home under investigation, police confirm no injuries
The blaze, reported at 1.11am, caused damage to the front of the property in Northwest London, but was quickly brought under control by the London Fire Brigade (LFB). No injuries have been reported.
A Met Police spokesperson told The Sun: "On Monday, 12 May at 01:35hrs, police were alerted by the London Fire Brigade to reports of a fire at a residential address.
“Officers attended the scene. Damage was caused to the property's entrance, nobody was hurt. The fire is being investigated and cordons remain in place while enquiries continue."
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and a police cordon remained in place on the street throughout the day as investigations continued.
The incident came just hours before the prime minister was due to announce a white paper aimed at reducing net migration in the country.