UK immigration rules white paper: Full list of visa changes including students, workers, families; start dates
The proposals focus on reducing overall net migration, rebalancing the labour market, and limiting misuse of student and family routes. Here's a detailed breakdown of the changes, grouped by visa category, with a timeline where possible.
Work visas
The Skilled Worker visa skill threshold will rise from RQF 3 to RQF 6, targeting only roles requiring degree-level qualifications. This means, around 180 occupations will no longer qualify and those already in the UK on Skilled Worker visas can renew, but new overseas applicants or switchers will need to meet new criteria.
The Immigration Salary List will also be abolished “to ensure that international recruitment is never a cheap alternative to fair pay.” A new Temporary Shortage List will be introduced for sub-degree roles (e.g. warehouse operatives, retail assistants), but: “Occupations below RQF 6 must be listed on the Temporary Shortage List in order to gain access to the immigration system.”
Care workers
From 2025, no new care worker visa applications will be allowed from abroad. Existing workers in the UK will be able to extend or switch visas until 2028, but the policy will be under continuous review.
Students
To strengthen oversight of international student sponsorship, the government will raise the minimum pass thresholds for each Basic Compliance Assessment (BCA) metric by five percentage points. For instance, sponsors will now be required to maintain a course enrolment rate of at least 95% and a course completion rate of 90% to meet compliance standards.
A new Red-Amber-Green banding system will be introduced to visibly rate the performance of each institution, making it clear to universities, regulators, and the public which providers are meeting high standards and which are at risk of failing.
Additionally, a levy on international student income will be introduced to help reinvest in the UK education and skills sector, with full details to be set out in the Autumn 2025 Budget.
As part of wider reforms, the Graduate visa route will be reduced from two years to 18 months starting in 2025: “We will reduce the ability for Graduates to remain in the UK after their studies to a period of 18 months.” This change reflects government concerns that only 30% of graduate visa holders are working in professional (RQF 6+) roles, with a significant proportion taking up low-skilled jobs.
Family migration
A new family policy framework will be published later this year to:
- Apply to all residents (British citizens, settled migrants, workers, refugees)
- Include clear relationship requirements
- Strengthen English language standards
- Extend financial requirements to more dependant categories
- Uphold the Armed Forces Covenant to protect veterans and their families
“The system is not working as intended; it is operationally costly, inefficient and too open to abuse.” Current overuse of Article 8 (right to family life) claims will be curtailed. A new framework will: “Set out a clear framework... including on the basis of exceptional circumstances, who do not fall within our family policies.”
This aims to limit abuse such as:
- Staying under short-term visas then applying to remain based on family ties
- Frivolous legal claims to delay removal
- Immediate asylum claims by family members upon arrival
Legislation will “strengthen the public interest test... clarify Article 8 rules... and set out when and how a person can genuinely make a claim.”
Refugees
Labour plans to offer a new path to employment for displaced people: “We will explore reforms to allow a limited pool of UNHCR recognised refugees and displaced people... to apply for employment.”
Immigration skills charge
The Immigration Skills Charge (ISC) will increase by 32% “to bring the ISC rates in line with inflation.” Funds will support skills training for priority sectors to reduce dependence on migration.
Global talent
The government will expand Global Talent and HPI schemes, double research intern places (AI, design, STEM), and smplify Innovator Founder visa to “make it simpler and easier for top scientific and design talent to use our Global Talent visa.”
E-visa
From summer 2025, digital eVisas will be introduced for study and skilled work routes, “streamlining the journey and promoting easy travel to the UK.”
Policy change timeline
- Salary threshold rise - April 2024
- Temporary shortage list - 2025
- Closure of care worker visa - begins 2025, ends by 2028
- New family framework & Article 8 laws - before end of 2025
- Graduate visa shortened to 18 months - from 2025
- eVisa route - summer 2025
- Student sponsor compliance rise - 2025
- International student level - Autumn 2025 Budget
- ISC increase (32%) - Autumn 2025 Budget