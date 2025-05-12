The UK Labour government has proposed sweeping reforms to the country’s immigration system in a new white paper.

The proposals focus on reducing overall net migration, rebalancing the labour market, and limiting misuse of student and family routes. Here's a detailed breakdown of the changes, grouped by visa category, with a timeline where possible.

Work visas

The Skilled Worker visa skill threshold will rise from RQF 3 to RQF 6, targeting only roles requiring degree-level qualifications. This means, around 180 occupations will no longer qualify and those already in the UK on Skilled Worker visas can renew, but new overseas applicants or switchers will need to meet new criteria.

The Immigration Salary List will also be abolished “to ensure that international recruitment is never a cheap alternative to fair pay.” A new Temporary Shortage List will be introduced for sub-degree roles (e.g. warehouse operatives, retail assistants), but: “Occupations below RQF 6 must be listed on the Temporary Shortage List in order to gain access to the immigration system.”

Care workers

From 2025, no new care worker visa applications will be allowed from abroad. Existing workers in the UK will be able to extend or switch visas until 2028, but the policy will be under continuous review.

International students are set to be affected by the new immigration rules.

Students

To strengthen oversight of international student sponsorship, the government will raise the minimum pass thresholds for each Basic Compliance Assessment (BCA) metric by five percentage points. For instance, sponsors will now be required to maintain a course enrolment rate of at least 95% and a course completion rate of 90% to meet compliance standards.

A new Red-Amber-Green banding system will be introduced to visibly rate the performance of each institution, making it clear to universities, regulators, and the public which providers are meeting high standards and which are at risk of failing.

Additionally, a levy on international student income will be introduced to help reinvest in the UK education and skills sector, with full details to be set out in the Autumn 2025 Budget.

As part of wider reforms, the Graduate visa route will be reduced from two years to 18 months starting in 2025: “We will reduce the ability for Graduates to remain in the UK after their studies to a period of 18 months.” This change reflects government concerns that only 30% of graduate visa holders are working in professional (RQF 6+) roles, with a significant proportion taking up low-skilled jobs.

From 2025, no new care worker visa applications will be allowed from abroad.

Family migration

A new family policy framework will be published later this year to:

Apply to all residents (British citizens, settled migrants, workers, refugees)

Include clear relationship requirements

Strengthen English language standards

Extend financial requirements to more dependant categories

Uphold the Armed Forces Covenant to protect veterans and their families

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during a press conference on the Immigration White Paper.

“The system is not working as intended; it is operationally costly, inefficient and too open to abuse.” Current overuse of Article 8 (right to family life) claims will be curtailed. A new framework will: “Set out a clear framework... including on the basis of exceptional circumstances, who do not fall within our family policies.”

This aims to limit abuse such as:

Staying under short-term visas then applying to remain based on family ties

Frivolous legal claims to delay removal

Immediate asylum claims by family members upon arrival

Legislation will “strengthen the public interest test... clarify Article 8 rules... and set out when and how a person can genuinely make a claim.”

Refugees

Labour plans to offer a new path to employment for displaced people: “We will explore reforms to allow a limited pool of UNHCR recognised refugees and displaced people... to apply for employment.”

Immigration skills charge

The Immigration Skills Charge (ISC) will increase by 32% “to bring the ISC rates in line with inflation.” Funds will support skills training for priority sectors to reduce dependence on migration.

Global talent

The government will expand Global Talent and HPI schemes, double research intern places (AI, design, STEM), and smplify Innovator Founder visa to “make it simpler and easier for top scientific and design talent to use our Global Talent visa.”

E-visa

From summer 2025, digital eVisas will be introduced for study and skilled work routes, “streamlining the journey and promoting easy travel to the UK.”

Policy change timeline

Salary threshold rise - April 2024

Temporary shortage list - 2025

Closure of care worker visa - begins 2025, ends by 2028

New family framework & Article 8 laws - before end of 2025

Graduate visa shortened to 18 months - from 2025

eVisa route - summer 2025

Student sponsor compliance rise - 2025

International student level - Autumn 2025 Budget

ISC increase (32%) - Autumn 2025 Budget